Cortez Ratima of the Chiefs is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Reds. Photo / Getty

Chiefs 27

Reds 25

In a wear 'em down, grind 'em out battle against the Reds, the Chiefs were up to the challenge.

It was a slow burn in their 27-25 win in Brisbane on Friday night. The first half saw neither side hold possession and no flow to the game, while the second half was largely dominated by the Chiefs forward pack.

Particularly at the scrum, the Chiefs had a great night. Drawing penalties and marching the Reds backwards from the set piece, it was focal point of the win.

As has been the case all season, Chiefs No 8 Pita Gus Sowakula was a force throughout. Not only did his make his presence felt with ball in hand – carrying the football and showing his touch by getting teammates involved – but his work in defence and around the breakdown was evident. Leading into the match, there had been plenty of chatter about whether the dynamic loose forward might be in a different black jersey later in the year, and his impact on the win over the Reds only backed those suggestions.

His was one of a number of standout performances from the Chiefs pack – with Angus Ta'avao, Tupou Vaa'i and Luke Jacobson also impressive – and it was the platform laid up front that saw the Chiefs home.

The game started in rather timid fashion, with the sides happy to kick possession to each other for the opening three minutes. Eventually, the Chiefs opted to try do something with the ball and earned a penalty, but when Bryn Gatland missed touch, the Reds resumed the kicking exchange.

An ineffective bomb from the Chiefs saw the Reds get some good field position, and opened the scoring through a Lawson Creighton penalty.

The sides traded penalties to sit 6-6 after 24 minutes, but the Reds got back out ahead when Harry Wilson was awarded a try that will no doubt be mentioned beyond this weekend. Wilson grounded the ball from a good drive from the forward pack, which was confirmed by the TMO – who concluded Wilson lost control of the ball, but also didn't as it never came away from his body.

A late flurry of penalties for the Chiefs allowed them to hit back through Cortez Ratima, who was put over in the corner by Sowakula from the back of a scrum.

Samisoni Taukei'aho extended the lead soon after the break, bumping off Reds loose forward Fraser McReight to score from close range.

The Chiefs were building pressure and the Reds were cracking. Things got tougher for the Reds when Wilson was shown a yellow card for the Reds' continued infringements, however it was the Reds who put points on the board during that 10-minute period he was in the sin bin.

After a kick was charged down, influential halfback Tate McDermott came up with the ball and took off down the edge, finding wing Josh Flook for the try. The Reds were unlucky not to go in again moments later, when McReight was stopped in full flight by a dominant tackle from Chiefs wing Quinn Tupaea, who not only prevented the try but also forced a knock on.

As the game went on, the Chiefs pack began to get more on top of their counterparts, and when Sowakula scored with 17 minutes to go, it looked like the Chiefs were on their way to victory. A late try to Hunter Paisami gave the Reds some life, but the visitors ultimately hung on.

Chiefs 27 (Cortez Ratima, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Pita Gus Sowakula tries; Bryn Gatland 3 cons, 2 pens)

Reds 25 (Harry Wilson, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami tries; Lawson Creighton 2 cons, 2 pens)

HT: 13-13