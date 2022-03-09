Good and bad news for the Blues ahead of Highlanders clash. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett will make his first start in two years for the Blues on Friday night – and while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will be sidelined for several weeks, his shoulder injury is not as serious as first feared.

The news is not so positive for Harry Plummer, however. The backline utility, who started at No 10 in the Blues' first two matches this season, requires shoulder surgery after suffering the injury in last week's fortunate 24-22 escape against the Chiefs at Eden Park.

"It's really disappointing for both those players, especially Harry with it being season-ending," Blues defence coach Craig McGrath said of the injury deflections.

Tuivasa-Sheck took a blow to his shoulder in a tackle during the latter stages of the first spell against the Chiefs, and did not return for the second half.

The former Warriors captain has played two matches – 120 minutes – in his debut season for the Blues after missing the domestic campaign due to Auckland's Covid-enforced lockdown.

While his quick feet and attacking talent has been evident, Tuivasa-Sheck's defensive work as he comes to grips with the heavy front on duties required at second five-eighth remains a work in progress.

The Blues are uncertain when Tuivasa-Sheck will return but his spell on the sideline stunts the early stages of his cross-code transition.

"It's not as bad as initially thought so that's pleasing," McGrath said. "Roger is just starting to find his feet. People forget that, yes, he has been a professional athlete for a long time but that was his second game of rugby at the weekend and he's getting better each week. The injury is going to slow down his development."

Bryce Heem replaces Tuivasa-Sheck for his first appearance of the year against the Highlanders at North Harbour Stadium.

Heem, the well-travelled 33-year-old veteran, was one of the Blues' best performers from the wing last year. Slotting inside Rieko Ioane will demand an adjustment, but his sizable frame and sound decision-making are sure to benefit the Blues.

"Last year the Blues had an Argentine centre [Santiago Chocobares] who couldn't come because of Covid and Bryce was his replacement. He ended up playing on the wing last year – and he played 13 in NPC last year, albeit two games. He's played a lot in the midfield in Europe so we're really confident he'll do a good job for us."

Barrett, as expected, progresses his return from a serious off-field concussion to start at first-five in place of Plummer. After a rusty comeback off the bench last week it will be Barrett's first start for the Blues since 2020 after skipping last year's Super season to play in the Japanese Top League.

In the forward pack, the Blues have rested tireless lock Josh Goodhue and spelled loose forward Tom Robinson as he battles an ankle injury. Canterbury lock Sam Darry and Wellington blindside Taine Plumtree earn promotion, the latter for his maiden start.

"Taine has been nipping at the heels of everyone," McGrath said. "He's an athlete, that's for sure. He's been rewarded for his preseason form so we're looking forward to seeing him go."

Tuivasa-Sheck, Plummer and Robinson's absences pave the way for Tanielu Tele'a and Zarn Sullivan to join the backline replacements, while Waikato lock James Tucker is poised for his Blues debut from the bench.

With the Gordon Hunter Memorial trophy on the line the Blues are demanding a vastly improved performance from last week's disjointed display where they were beaten in the contact and at the breakdown by the Chiefs, and only prevailed thanks to Bryn Gatland's missed injury-time penalty attempt.

The 0-3 Highlanders are the latest team to be hit by Covid-19 ahead of their trip to Auckland. While they did not name specific players, the backline is missing midfielder Fetuli Paea and winger Sam Gilbert to increase the size of their task.

Blues:

Stephen Perofeta, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (capt), Taine Plumtree, Sam Darry, Luke Romano, Nepo Laulala, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Ofa Tuungafasi, Marcel Renata, James Tucker, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Tanielu Tele'a, Zarn Sullivan.

Highlanders:

Connor Garden-Bachop, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Scott Gregory, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Mosese Dawai, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith (capt); Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Gareth Evans, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jermaine Ainsley, Liam Coltman, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Hohneck, Bryn Evans, Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Marty Banks, Ngantungane Punivai.