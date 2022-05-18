Karl Tu'inukuafe of the Blues. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks and Blues prop Karl Tu'inukuafe will be heading back to France at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old will join Top 14 side Montpellier next season, having previously played in the French second division with Narbonne in the 2015/16 season.

Tu'inukuafe, a former club bouncer who turned his life around and lost 30-40kg, has been one of the feel good rugby stories since returning to New Zealand, where he linked up with the Chiefs as injury cover and would go on to make a remarkable rise to the international stage with the All Blacks.

Since making his international debut in 2018, Tu'inukuafe has played 25 tests for the All Blacks.

He made the move to the Blues in 2019, but has had struggles with illness and injuries. He has been limited to just five appearances for the Blues off the bench this season.

In an interview with the Herald last month, Tu'inukuafe revealed he's struggled with debilitating back pain over the last three years, which almost drove him to retirement.

The Blues confirmed Tu'inukuafe's departure in a social media post.

"We would like to announce that Karl will finish his time with the Blues at the end of this season," The Blues said.

"The 'Big Uce' has been a massive part of our squad and its successes over the last three years. Toko, we wish you and your family all the best with the next chapter of your life."

Tu'inukuafe's move will take him out of the frame for the All Blacks ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France, a big loss of experience for the team's prop stocks.

With All Blacks loosehead Joe Moody out for the season, the race for the No 1 jersey will likely come down to Ethan de Groot, Alex Hodgman and George Bower.

Liam Coltman signs with Lyon

Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman. Photo / Photosport

Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman will also be heading to France at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old signed a two-year deal with French Top 14 team Lyon, who is coached by former Highlander Kenny Lynn.

It will bring an end to 12 years with the Highlanders, including over 135 games.

Coltman, who also played eight games for the All Blacks from 2016-2019, debuted for the Highlanders in 2013 and will end his career as the Highlander's most capped forward and third most capped player in history behind Aaron Smith and Ben Smith.

"I have so many people to thank for the career I have had in Dunedin," Coltman said. "The great coaches, great players and great mates will mean that I will always think of Dunedin as my rugby home.

"I never thought of the hard work I do as being a sacrifice in anyway, it's what I chose to do and what I love doing. I never thought I would have all the wonderful opportunities in life that my rugby career has given me, and I am just so grateful to have had them.

"I feel the time is right for me and my family to have some new adventures and we are looking forward to spending time in another country and all the experiences and challenges that will bring. I will always be a Highlander at heart, no matter where I am."

Highlanders head coach Tony Brown said Coltman is the epitome of a "Highlander man".

"We like our players to be Highlander men and to demonstrate what that means on daily basis. Colty will always spring to my mind as a player that I would call a Highlander man.

"Since day one and throughout his entire time with the club he has been the consummate professional. He prepares well every week and consistently delivers a 100 per cent effort every time he takes the field. As a coach you can't ask for more than that.

"Off the field young players need only look to him to see how you professionally manage a decade-plus rugby career. He has earned the respect of his fellow players, coaches, and everybody at this club for his approach and of course he does it all with a smile."