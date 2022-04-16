The Highlanders gained ground in the second half, but the Hurricanes came back to beat them 22-21. Video / Sky Sport

Hurricanes 22

Highlanders 21

Many Kiwis will be looking forward to a trip over the Tasman with the border now open. Few will be more excited about that trip than the Highlanders.

Tony Brown's men tonight missed the chance to earn a rare win over a New Zealand side, falling agonisingly short of victory against the Hurricanes.

Boos rained down from the Forsyth Barr stands as referee Angus Mabey and TMO Aaron Paterson agreed that Saula Ma'u had failed to ground clearly after the hooter had sounded.

The replacement prop's attempt was only centimetres away and, much to the local fans' chagrin, replays suggested the call was correct.

Highlanders captain Aaron Smith didn't quibble with the decision but did take issue with perceived inconsistency from the officials, after lock Josh Dickson had been sent off in the 20th minute.

"It could've been a try at the end - maybe it was, maybe it wasn't," Smith said. "But we're getting robbed all the time.

"We had a red card for contact to the head and one of our guys blatantly gets a black eye, and the touchies and ref walk it off like it's nothing.

"All we want is consistency as players and we're just getting no rub of the green at the moment. It's hard to swallow."

Referees Angus Mabey (L) and Paul Williams, and the Highlanders, look towards the big screen in the final moments. Photo / Getty

The feeling was no doubt exacerbated by the Highlanders' position in the standings. Through eight rounds, they have earned only one win - last weekend against Moana Pasifika - and are languishing in 10th.

But an Aussie getaway may be just what the Highlanders need, having last year they won all five games against Australian opposition.

It's clear they can't currently match the Hurricanes, even if they almost stunned them tonight. The Hurricanes have now won 10 of the last 12 meetings between the sides, and would have been left wondering how they let this match get so close.

That was especially true in the first half, playing against 14 men for 20 minutes after Dickson saw red for connecting with the head of Tevita Mafileo.

The Hurricanes were physically dominant and created a number of chances but went to the break only 14-6 ahead. Two tries went begging - one when a rampaging Julian Savea knocked on when attempting to ground; another when Asafo Aumua was held up by Liam Coltman - and their execution was lacking in other areas.

The set piece was particularly problematic, with Aumua's throwing poor, although some amends were made when a well-worked move from lineout led to their second try through Salesi Rayasi.

The Hurricanes had struck first when Bailyn Sullivan cut inside on the right wing and ripped through the Highlanders' cover defence, but the hosts somehow managed to finish the half the stronger side.

At the break Highlanders assistant coach Clarke Dermody made no secret of his side's desire to maul their way back into the contest and, restored to their full complement, Andrew Makalio scored their first try through that strategy.

The Highlanders soon found the lead with a little more enterprise, Max Hicks finishing a counterattack sparked inside his own half by Mitch Hunt, but a defensive breakdown then saw Aidan Morgan put the Hurricanes back ahead with five minutes to play.

Further disappointment was to come for the Highlanders, leaving them looking in need of a holiday.

Hurricanes 22 (Bailyn Sullivan, Salesi Rayasi, Aidan Morgan tries; Jordie Barrett 2 cons, pen)

Highlanders 21 (Andrew Makalio, Max Hicks tries; Marty Banks con, 3 pens)

Halftime: 14-6