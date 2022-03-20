The Hurricanes celebrate a try to Ayesha Leti-I'iga. Photo / Photosport

Hurricanes Poua have claimed their first win in Super Rugby Aupiki, topping Matatū 18-6 in Hamilton.

In a match which saw Matatū enjoy more possession and spend 60 per cent of the clash in opposition territory, the Hurricanes' staunch second-half defence came up trumps, with Matatū conceding 19 turnovers.

The Hurricanes started off where they left off against the Chiefs on Tuesday, working a high-tempo attacking game with halfback Iritana Hohaia and first five-eighth Carys Dallinger steering the ship.

The sides traded penalties to get on the scoreboard, but the dynamic Hurricanes attack opened up the Matatū line 20 minutes in when left wing Ayesha Leti-I'iga finished off a move through the hands.

While the Hurricanes looked dangerous when they were in possession, Matatū were indecisive in what they wanted to do and ultimately things were harder than they needed to be for the Southerners. They were able to slot another three points from the boot of Kendra Cocksedge on the hooter, closing the gap to five points at the half.

Matatū went right onto the attack in the second half looking to level the scores, holding 93 per cent of the ball in the five minutes following the restart, but their set pieces were hit and miss – the scrum was strong but the lineout was not.

The Hurricanes held on through that early onslaught, having to sustain 10 minutes in which they did not get out of their own half, before Leti-I'iga broke out on the wing. The break led to nothing, however, as Matatū turned the ball over straight away.

A slew of penalties committed by the Hurricanes in the following phases ended with prop Marilyn Live shown a yellow card for repeated infringements deep inside their own territory.

Matatū looked to attack with a scrum, but again their execution was lacking and a promising attack fizzled out when the ball was knocked on close to the line.

For all the pressure Matatū had, it was the Hurricanes who struck – again through Leti-I'iga, who got the ball in space out wide, turning on the gas before changing direction on a dime to beat the final defender.

While Matatū continued to have the better of the territory and possession for the remainder of the game, the Hurricanes' defence continued to step up as required – forcing turnovers, stripping the ball and making life difficult for the Matatū attack, ultimately keeping them without a point in the half.

Hurricanes Poua 18 (Ayesha Leti-I'iga 2 tries; Carys Dallinger con, 2 pens)

Matatū 6 (Kendra Cocksedge 2 pens)

HT: 11-6