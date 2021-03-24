Super Rugby Aotearoa: Blues prop Ofa Tuungafasi's citing from Crusaders loss dismissed by Sanzaar Judicial Committee

Blues prop Ofa Tuungafasi has been let off without a suspension after an illegal clean-out against the Crusaders that led to a yellow card.

A Sanzaar Judicial Committee Hearing has found Tuungafasi not guilty of contravening Law 9.12 (striking with shoulder) after he was cited following the Super Rugby Aotearoa match at the weekend.

No further sanction has been imposed on the player. The yellow card issued in the match, for a breach of Law 9.20 ("dangerous play in a ruck") will remain on the player's record.

The incident occurred at the 74th minute during the match between the Blues and Crusaders at Eden Park in Auckland on 21 March 2021.

The SANZAAR Judicial Hearing held via video conference on Wednesday 24 March 2021 was heard by Nigel Hampton QC (Chairperson), John Langford and David Croft.

Blues prop Ofa Tuungafasi is yellow carded. Photo / Photosport

In his finding, the Judicial Committee Chairman Hampton ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available video footage in conjunction with all other evidence, including from the player, and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Judicial Committee dismissed the citing under Law 9.12.

"In not upholding the citing, the Judicial Committee found that it was not satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that the red card threshold had been met. Nor was the Committee satisfied that the Match Referee was wrong in his issuing a yellow card.

"The player is therefore free to resume playing and no further sanction will be applied."

Blues hooker Kurt Eklund wasn't as fortunate, copping a three-week suspension for a pro-wrestling style suplex on All Blacks wing Sevu Reece in the same match.