Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021: All Black Liam Messam called into Chiefs squad

Liam Messam played his first game for the Chiefs in 2006. Photosport

Former All Black Liam Messam has been called into the Chiefs squad as injury cover as the side prepare for the Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa final in under a fortnight.

The 37-year-old Chiefs great and Taranaki loose forward Tom Florence have been added to the squad following season-ending injuries to loose forwards Kaylum Boshier, Mitchell Karpik and Simon Parker.

Boshier sustained a shoulder injury during last weekend's thrilling victory over the Hurricanes. Following scans, it has been confirmed he requires shoulder stabilisation surgery and is expected to be out for six months.

Karpik sustained a knee injury during training last week and will require arthroscopic knee surgery. His expected recovery time is two to three months.

Parker faces six months recovery after having foot surgery for a plantar plate repair.

The Chiefs loose-forward stocks had already taken a blow with the loss of All Blacks skipper Sam Cane to a shoulder injury.

Messam last played for the Chiefs in 2018. He played 43 tests for the All Blacks and was part of the 2015 World Cup winning squad.

The Chiefs face the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday before the final against the Crusaders the following weekend.