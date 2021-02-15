Super Rugby 2021: Blues pre-season match against Crusaders cancelled following Covid-19 alert level changes

The Blues have cancelled their Super Rugby pre-season match against the Crusaders after Auckland's move into level 3 lockdown.

The match was scheduled for this Saturday at Eden Park, and was set to be part of a "Footy Fest", which has been planned since the final game of the 2020 Super season between the Blues and Crusaders was cancelled – also after Auckland moved into a level 3 lockdown.

While Auckland's level 3 lockdown is in place until midnight Wednesday, it could be extended, while restrictions on mass gatherings at level 2, with only 100 people allowed, would also make fan attendance at the match unfeasible.

Blues CEO Andrew Hore said the event was cancelled after careful consideration.

"Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our players, staff and all of our fans. We all need to do our part to protect any spread of Covid-19 and at the current level 3 alert means we are unable to proceed with the game."

The Blues huddle during a break at preseason training this month. Photo / Photosport

The Blues are set to kick off their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign next Saturday in Wellington against the Hurricanes, and Hore says the Blues will be exploring all opportunities to find another way to have one final pre-season hitout, assuming their season opener goes ahead as planned.

"Pre-season fixtures ensure an even playing field, adequate conditioning and preparation for the intensity of the competition. We are exploring all avenues in order to play a pre-season game due to its importance to the overall outcome of the competition and our ability to be a genuine contender."

The Blues will reach out to members and ticketholders impacted by the cancellation in the coming days.