Sunbathing and ocean views: The luxury waterfront hotel the All Blacks are staying in

While it's a lottery of where returning Kiwis will be spending their 14-day quarantine, the All Blacks are spending their isolation period in luxury.

Due out on December 14, the All Blacks have been enjoying isolation in fancy Auckland downtown hotel SO/ Auckland.

On Wednesday, Jordie Barrett and Dane Coles were spotted relaxing at one of the hotel's spacious outdoor balconies while wearing face masks.

Barrett and another member of the side were seen sunbathing while Coles was soaking in some views over the veranda.

Jordie Barrett and Dane Coles enjoy some fresh air at SO/ Auckland luxury waterfront hotel during their quarantine. Photo / Supplied

A person who spends time near the hotel told the Herald the players have all worn face masks and look to be making the most of the luxurious facilities.

"There were heaps of them out yesterday ... They were just chilling, reading books and talking s*** by the looks.

"It doesn't [the hotel] look bad at all."

The hotel comes with rooftop ocean views, a spa and wellness centre, and a gorgeous rooftop restaurant and bar, although it is not known how many areas of the hotel the All Blacks have access to.

The team's time in quarantine appears to have been smooth sailing for most.

In a room tour from his quarantine facility, Aaron Smith went through his top snack picks and entertainment set-up, including games of golf and PlayStation in his spacious room.

"Got me a few treats from Countdown, love me Bites cereal, a few muesli bars, got to have some chocolate and snakes to keep the energy up and my fridge is full of drinks, energy drinks and milk," he said in the video posted to the All Blacks Twitter.

"Got my laptop, books ... most importantly got the PlayStation set up, Assassin's Creed and War Zone, been playing with the boys.

"I'm quite lucky my room is quite big so I got my golf gear set up to practice my chipping and putting."

Teammate Anton Lienert-Brown posted a video when visited by his older brother, Daniel, while Ardie Savea took a snap of his meal, thanking chef Matt Lambert from the Lodge Bar for the delivery.

Ardie Savea's quarantine meal. Photo / Instagram

In March, one lucky family were put up in the SO/ Auckland for their two-week stay.

The family had three rooms between them and were given three meals daily, free Wi-Fi, laundry services and fresh linen - with the Government picking up the tab.

They said the hotel staff had been great throughout their stay, constantly supplying linen and even getting the laundry done for them.

Each day they were given a meal plan for the next day with two dishes to select from for the upcoming three-course meals.