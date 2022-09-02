Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of Ian Foster, All Blacks coach

Steve Braunias
By
4 mins to read
All Blacks coach Ian Foster looking over a training session at Beetham Park in Hamilton. Photo / Getty Images

All Blacks coach Ian Foster looking over a training session at Beetham Park in Hamilton. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

MONDAY

Well you know obviously the boys are hurting. The boys are hurting, and when the boys are hurting, that sort of adds up to a lot of hurt. A lot of hurt, I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.