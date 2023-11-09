More than half of overtime offers no financial reward, US reiterates it doesn’t believe Israel forces should occupy Gaza, District Court assigns judges for recounting of votes and the NZ Transport Agency apologises for the amount of notice given for the removal of on street parking and loading zones. Video / NZHerald / AP / Gettyimages

The stepson of Kiwis and Gold Coast Titans star Kieran Foran, Logan Steinwede, has died just a month after his 20th birthday.

The surfer died on Sunday and his uncle, parenting expert and TV host Dr Justin Coulson, announced it in a nearly 900-word post on social media.

Steinwede’s mother, Karina, the sister of Coulson, has been married to Foran since 2018.

On Instagram, Karina Foran posted a video with her son while the pair were walking arm-in-arm with the caption, “I would give anything my boy.” In another post of the surfer, she wrote, “My boy. My heart is not in my chest.”

On Facebook, Coulson said Steinwede was the “most energetic and delightful kid I know”.

“Kind. Fun. Laughing all the time. My kids – his cousins – loved hanging out with Logan, and as his uncle, I did too. We surfed together at Kirra last year when the surf was as good as it gets; well overhead and absolutely pumping. Surfing was his thing ... so much so that he was close to pro.

“I’m not doing so well. My heart is shattered. Shattered for Logan. But also for his parents and siblings, and for my parents.”

On Instagram, Surfing NSW said he was a “one-of-a-kind young man”.

“His contagious laugh brought so much joy to all those around him. An incredibly talented surfer with a big heart - everything Logan did, he did it with passion. Our thoughts are with Logan’s family and friends at this devastating time.”

On Saturday, his stepfather Foran played for the Kiwis in their 30-0 win over the Kangaroos in Hamilton.

Fourteen years on from his Kiwis debut, Foran was in the thick of the action in Hamilton as the Kiwis enjoyed their biggest winning margin over the Kangaroos across more than a century of transtasman clashes.

“This is big because of where I have been in my career and where I am at,” said Foran after the game. “I was involved in a period where we beat Australia three times in a row. I debuted in 2009 and didn’t beat Australia until 2014, so that was up there, getting the wood on them for the first time. But to still be a part of it, to play a role in the team and achieve that was incredibly special.”

