If this is the end for Kieran Foran, then what a way to bow out.

Of all the players involved in the Kiwis’ historic 30-0 victory over the Kangaroos on Saturday, no one savoured it more than the 33-year-old veteran. He has defied Father Time, and a long list of physical and personal setbacks to still be involved at this level when many of his international contemporaries have long since departed.

Fourteen years on from his Kiwis debut, Foran was in the thick of the action in Hamilton as the Kiwis enjoyed their biggest winning margin over the Kangaroos across more than a century of transtasman clashes.

”This is big because of where I have been in my career and where I am at,” said an emotional Foran. “I was involved in a period where we beat Australia three times in a row. I debuted in 2009 and didn’t beat Australia until 2014, so that was up there, getting the wood on them for the first time. But to still be a part of it, to play a role in the team and achieve that was incredibly special.”

Foran realised it could have been his curtain call, after 31 tests across 15 seasons. Few have given more.

Kieran Foran with the Pacific Championships Cup. Photo / Photosport

Early in his career, as a hot shot at Manly, he defied pressure urging him to declare his allegiance to New South Wales – after his family emigrated from Auckland when he was 10 – and he was always a staunchly proud Kiwi. There were tough times, as the Kiwis lost eight of his first nine tests, including six times to Australia, which make moments like Saturday’s triumph even sweeter.

”If it ended that way then I would have no regrets,” said Foran. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into playing for my country and I jump at it every time I get the opportunity. I absolutely love it. Madge [Michael Maguire] has been a big believer; he has always brought me into camp, believed I have added something and I hope I have done that this time round.”

Foran has been an immense presence over the last month. Other senior players talk of his influence while Maguire has – again – been struck by his ability to inspire and lead.

”Foz sets the tone,” said Maguire. “He shows what it means”.

Foran hopes the victory can be a catalyst for a new era. Only three of the current squad (Foran, James Fisher-Harris and Joseph Manu) had previously tasted success over the Kangaroos, now there is a whole generation of players who know what it takes.

”I grew up as a kid wanting New Zealand to be the number one nation in the world and that is all I have ever wanted throughout my whole career,” said Foran. “Now New Zealand is in a special place and I just want the boys to believe it. I want them to believe that they can; they don’t have to be the little brother of the Kangaroos, we can beat them every single time we play them.”

Foran admitted he didn’t expect to be part of it this time. When Maguire phoned five weeks ago, he was braced for a courtesy call.

”I thought he will be ringing to let me know ‘enjoy the break, we are sorted’,” said Foran. “But it was the complete opposite. [He said] ‘how are you feeling physically, are you ready to go? I was over the moon.”

He stepped into the void at hooker, after having never played dummy half across 282 NRL games.

”I’ll play anywhere for my country,” said Foran.

New Zealand players celebrate Griffin Neame's try against Australia. Photo / Photosport

The Kiwis were at long odds on Saturday, off the back of the 36-18 defeat in Melbourne seven days earlier. But Foran sensed something from the start of the week.

”I didn’t expect it to be that big but I expected us to win,” said Foran. “I had a feeling we learned our lessons from [Melbourne]. You could feel it through the week and we just had to deliver it.”

After playing the first 32 minutes, he was “riding every moment” from the interchange bench in the second half, wary of the Kangaroos’ capacity for late comebacks. But could relax when he re-entered the fray in the 67th minute, with the Kiwis ahead 24-0.

“When Madge put me back on, I wanted to keep them to nil but I wanted to enjoy it,” said Foran. “You could feel the energy of everyone working together and the pride of wanting to keep them to nil. And not let up until the final whistle.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.