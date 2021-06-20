State of Origin II: Teenage Warriors star Reece Walsh reportedly set for shock debut

Reece Walsh waves to the crowd after making his debut for the Warriors in April. Photo / Photosport

Teenage Warriors sensation Reece Walsh is reportedly set to be named in Queensland's State of Origin squad in what would be a history-making selection.

According to The Australian's Brent Read, Walsh has been lined up by Maroons coach Paul Green to play at fullback in the second match of this year's series this coming Sunday.

If Walsh does indeed take the field for Queensland he will become the second youngest and inexperienced - after Ben Ikin - first-grade NRL player to play Origin football.

At just 18-years-old and with a total experience of just seven matches for the Warriors, Walsh has quickly established himself as the NRL's most exciting new player. And excitement and creativity are what the Queensland side is in desperate need of.

On Sunday, Maroons hooker Harry Grant was ruled out of the upcoming match with a hamstring injury, leaving the No. 9 jumper up for grabs.

His likely replacement, Parramatta's Reed Mahoney, has also been sidelined by injury and is unavailable for the second State of Origin game.

At the same time, AJ Brimson — who played as their bench utility in game one — missed Sunday's game for the Gold Coast Titans with severe bone bruising on his knee.

Huge news. Hearing Reece Walsh will make debut for Queensland in State of Origin II. Full story @aus_sport — Brent Read (@brentread_7) June 20, 2021

With Ben Hunt a likely call-up to the hooker role, Walsh could serve as a fullback for the side or as a super-utility player from the bench. The latter of these options is what Fox League analyst Braith Anasta thinks would be a strong move for the side.

"Their options are Ben Hunt or McCullough I would think," Anasta said during a Fox Sports broadcast on Sunday.

"I'd go with Ben Hunt, and even have an option of Reece Walsh on the bench.

"Reece can cover all positions if it doesn't go their way, whether it's the outside backs or fullback, and Ben Hunt has been in really good form for the Dragons.

"(Queensland) need points, we saw that in game one. If you put McCullough in there, yes good service, and he gives (Daly) Cherry-Evans and (Cameron) Munster time and space, but they need more creative nous out of dummy half.

"I'd be going Hunt (at hooker) and Reece Walsh on the bench."

Fellow Warrior Roger Tuivasa-Sheck told the Herald on Saturday that plaving Walsh into the red-hot cauldron that is Origin was a gamble he would take if he were the one deciding.

"I'm that big of a fan I say throw it at him and see what he has got. I'm just a fan of him and if he handles, he handles it; if not, he will take it as lessons."

However, while Tuivasa-Sheck said Walsh was capable of delivering on the park, he said the off-field noise could be problematic.

"[If] he gets in there, he'll play the game like it's a game," said Tuivasa-Sheck. "But probably all the pressure and the hype beforehand is what is too much for him."

Meanwhile, Walsh himself told the Herald he was keen to rise to the challenge.

"I haven't had too many first-grade games. But that doesn't mean that the confidence isn't there - that I could go out and have a crack."

In front of the biggest crowd at Townsville's new Queensland Country Bank Stadium, that was largely Maroons dominated, NSW turned in its biggest ever victory, 50-6, in Origin history in game one.