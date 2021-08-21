Squash: Paul Coll becomes first Kiwi male into British Open since 1986

Paul Coll celebrates his semifinal win at the British squash Open.

New Zealand squash pro Paul Coll has turned the form book on its head to book a spot in his first ever British Open final.

Coll turned around a 1-9 win/loss record against four-time defending champion Mohamed ElShorbagy to win in straight games in the semifinals this morning.

The Kiwi 29-year-old produced a masterful display for a victory in straight games in 31 minutes.

Coll took the first game 11-8 and the second 11-7 in just seven minutes, with ElShorbagy who lacked movement at times and made too many errors against Coll's tough defence.

ElShorbagy initially came back well in the third, seizing a 5-4 lead at the end of a brutal 34-shot rally, after taking quick points earlier in the game. However, Coll kept retrieving and putting the pressure back on his opponent who eventually struggled to hit winners.

The Egyptian couldn't find a way through Coll who took full advantage, claiming seven-consecutive points to seal a memorable win.

"I knew I had to get my start right this time. The last three times, he's flogged me in the first set and it just hasn't been good enough for my standards. But that's the kind of calibre player he is, he can take a game away from you in a matter of seconds. That's why I got so edgy in the last one, I knew he was trying to win quick points. With his skill and intensity it can happen very quickly," said Coll, who became the second New Zealand male to make the British Open final.

Ross Norman was the last New Zealand male in 1986 to make the final, losing to Jahangir Khan.

Coll will face two-time world champion Ali Farag in the final. His record against Ali Farag is 1-13.

The final is scheduled to follow on from the women's final which starts at 2am NZT.