Liam Lawson’s trial by fire revs up with a warning – Sports Insider

Trevor McKewen
By
Sports Insider·NZ Herald·
Michaela Brake, Gordon Ramsay, Liam Lawson and Christian Horner. Photos / Photosport, Red Bull Content Pool

Opinion by Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen is a sports columnist for the New Zealand Herald.
The latest season of Netflix’s hit series Drive To Survive spells out a warning to the budding Kiwi motorsport superstar as Formula One testing gets under way; Is Red Bull’s scheming boss really in Liam Lawson’s corner?; And ' rivals’ bad behaviour creates the wrong headlines for the NRL season-opener in Las Vegas. All in today’s Sports Insider ...

