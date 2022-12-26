Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Sport roundtable: NZME’s sport team look at the best and worst in sport from 2022

NZ Herald
17 mins to read
Black Ferns celebrate with the trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns celebrate with the trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

NZME’s sports writers answer the big questions and discuss the big stories that took place in 2022.

What was the most underrated Kiwi sporting story of 2022?

Chris Rattue: Chris Wood doesn’t get enough general

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport