Snowboarding: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott second in Big Air to claim another world championship medal

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claimed silver in the Big Air. Photosport

New Zealand snow sports star Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has fallen just short of her second title at this year's FIS Freeski and Snowboard World Championships in Aspen with a silver in the Big Air event.

The 20-year-old led after the opening jump only to be pipped by Canadian Laurie Blouin on the third and final effort.

Sadowski-Synnott claimed the Slopestyle World Championship title in the weekend.

She opened the Big Air with a front double 1080 melon which put her in the lead with a score of 92.00. That happened to be the best jump of the day.

She backed that up with a back 1080 weddle in her second jump which scored a 84.75.

However, she failed to land her final jump, needing an 85.75 to claim victory.