Sky Super Rugby Transtasman: Richie Mo'unga among several All Blacks rested for Crusaders match against Western Force

Cheree Kinnear gives us the results from a packed weekend of sport.

If the Crusaders hope to add a sixth title in five years to their trophy cabinet, they will need some help from Australian clubs in their pursuit of the Hurricanes and Blues at the top of the table.

With two rounds left ahead of the Sky Super Rugby Transtasman final, the Crusaders trail their Kiwi counterparts by a bonus point and have a lesser points differential to both.

But, while the mathematical side of the competition has come in to play in the Crusaders' bid for the decider, captain Scott Barrett has implored his side to keep things simple over the final fortnight - starting with their clash against the Western Force in Christchurch on Friday night.

"I think there are three things you focus on," Barrett said. "The first one's getting the win, the second one's getting the bonus point, then after that, if you have the luxury, try to get the points differential.

"But first thing's first; you have to focus on getting the win, and the Force are going to present a strong challenge. We can't think too far down the line about scoring tries and that sort of thing; the win is just as important as anything."

The Crusaders have made a string of changes for the contest, with Richie Mo'unga, George Bower, Sam Whitelock and Sevu Reece all being rested.

Crusaders wing Sevu Reece is one of four All Blacks rested for this weekend's match against the Western Force in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

Fergus Burke will lead the attack at first five-eighth, alongside halfback Bryn Hall who starts ahead of Mitchell Drummond. Prop Tamaiti Williams has been rewarded for some strong play off the bench with a start in place of Bower, while Leicester Fainga'anuku pushes out to the wing in Reece's place, with David Havili and Braydon Ennor pairing up in the midfield.

Barrett said with players being rested, it was a terrific opportunity for others in the squad to get some time at the top level under their belts.

"I think, like most seasons, we draw on the depth of the squad," Barrett said.

"Some boys have a few knocks and a lot of minutes played, so I think it's only natural that they have a bit of a rest. The guys that are coming in are excited about the opportunity, and the Force are going to present a big challenge."

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Manasa Mataele, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Fergus Burke, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Sione Havili Talitui, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Mitchell Dunshea, Scott Barrett, Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams.

Reserves: Nathan Vella, Isileli Tu'ungafasi, Oliver Jager, Luke Romano, Tom Sanders, Mitchell Drummond, Dallas McLeod, Josh McKay.