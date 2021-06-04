Sky Super Rugby Transtasman live updates: Crusaders v Force

Alex Chapman talks to Matt Brown about the upcoming weekend of sport.

All the action between the Crusaders and Force.

‌

For the first time in their transtasman campaign, the Crusaders have been able to name the same person at openside flanker two weeks in a row.

Starting the season with Tom Sanders in the No 7 jersey, young star Ethan Blackadder was called on in round two. He was subsequently injured, and Sione Havili Talitui got his shot last weekend.

After a damaging display with ball in hand and in the contact areas, Talitui will again don the No 7 jersey when the side meet the Force in Christchurch on Friday night.

While the option to stick with the same player in the position might seem like a minor luxury, after the recent string of injuries in the squad, it's a welcome relief as the side try to put themselves in position to challenge for another title in the coming weeks.

The Crusaders are well in the hunt for a spot in the final, sitting just a point behind the Blues and Hurricanes in the standings. A bonus-point win over the Force on Friday night will give them an opportunity to put pressure on both teams above them ahead of the run home.

Throughout the season, the New Zealand teams have been well on top of their Australian counterparts, winning 14 of the 15 games through the first three rounds. The Reds are the only Australian team with a win, after beating the Chiefs last weekend.

While the results might not show it, Talitui said the competition had been good so far as it gave the players an opportunity to solve a different style of play.

"Australia plays a different rugby compared to New Zealand," Talitui said. "New Zealand rugby, when we play New Zealand teams, it's way harder than playing Australian teams. You can't switch off when you play the Australians teams, though. It happened to the Chiefs last week.

"I think their strengths are in the way they play; with their shape not the same as us here in New Zealand. They're more side to side, they kick a lot compared to us. At the Crusaders, we do everything; we kick, we run, go side to side, but it's different the way they play."

The Force have been a hit-or-miss outfit through the transtasman campaign to date. After going within a missed shot at goal of winning their first match against the Chiefs, the were unable to make a comeback against the Highlanders in round two. Last time out, they were demolished by the Hurricanes in Napier.

However, Talitui said the Crusaders were expecting a battle up front, with the Force possessing an imposing pack. He also noted the presence of former All Blacks lock Jeremy Thrust in the Force lineup, and said they would have to look out for the wile 36-year-old veteran.

"He's old, he's got a lot of experience and he'll be niggly around the ruck, so we've got to watch out for him."