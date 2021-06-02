Sky Super Rugby Transtasman: Defence the focus for Blues as four changes made to starting side for Reds match in Brisbane

Cheree Kinnear gives us the results from a packed weekend of sport.

Much of the focus in the race to the Super Rugby transtasman final has centred on the New Zealand team's scramble to secure bonus points. Approaching a season-defining trip to Brisbane on Friday night, Blues coach Leon MacDonald is instead demanding his side's defence leads their quest for silverware.

While the Blues scored five tries to one in the 38-10 victory over the Brumbies at Eden Park last week, defence set the tone for their best performance of the season that propelled them into the box seat to reach the finale.

Of their 91 tackles last week, the Blues missed 10 to the Brumbies' 20. The Blues defensive line speed pressure, particularly in the second half, regularly knocked back Brumbies ball carries to leave them rattled and fumbling behind the gain line.

And if there's one lesson to take from the Crusaders' 63-28 victory over the Reds in Brisbane two weeks ago, it's the physical dominance they brought to the collisions.

MacDonald knows his side's defensive efforts must be replicated – bettered, even – against Brad Thorn's Reds after they exploited a 13-man Chiefs side in the first half last week before almost blowing their 40-34 victory in Townsville that broke the duck for Australian teams this season.

Getting off the line and stopping the likes of Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou and powerful midfielder Hunter Paisami will be imperative to the Blues maintaining their three-match unbeaten run that sees them sit top of the table.

"If we don't bring a level of intensity in the contact area we're going to come second," MacDonald stressed. "It's critically important if you don't win, you're out really. We're playing it like it's a final.

"We're expecting a tough game. Suncorp is always hard for every team that plays there – other than the Crusaders a few weeks ago. I've played there myself and it's a brutal place to play so we're expecting that.

"The first step is trying to win the game. We haven't talked about bonus points or scoring tries at all this week. Those are decisions you can make during the game."

All Blacks loose forward Akira Ioane is one of four players added to the Blues starting side for this weekend's match against the Reds. Photo / Getty Images

MacDonald's focus on defence and physicality forms the reasoning behind one of four starting changes for the Blues – that of Akira Ioane starting over Hoskins Sotutu at No 8.

Patrick Tuipulotu's starting return – after missing two months with a neck injury before being eased back off the bench in the past two weeks – should add another edge to the pack. So, too, Ofa Tuungafasi's promotion to start at tighthead prop, with Marcel Renata dropping out of the squad and Alex Hodgman coming onto the bench.

Elsewhere Mark Telea gets his first start of this competition, replacing AJ Lam on the left wing. Dalton Papalii continues to carry the effects of his medial ligament injury after taking another knock last week – sporting an ice pack post-Wednesday training – but has been passed fit to play.

"There's not much in it between the two," MacDonald said of Ioane and Sotutu. "Akira got the nod because of his defensive physicality he's been bringing intensity in his tackling and that's a really important part of our game. Expect to see Hoskins early. We're fortunate to have two special players to use them the way we are.

"We have some good continuity and the energy levels are good at the moment. At times, especially in that second half, we were starting to combine well. This is a massive game for us so having the luxury to pick a settled squad was great.

"The Reds played the way we expect them to. They were hurting after their game against the Crusaders and they showed that in the way they took to the Chiefs in the first half and even the start of the second. We'll be expecting them fast out of the blocks with a lot of physicality.

"If we can get through the next two weeks we give ourselves a chance of playing in a final. We've seen a good edge. The leaders have stood up really well and driven so hopefully that looks like a good performance."

Blues team: 15 Zarn Sullivan, 14 Bryce Heem, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 TJ Faiane, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Otere Black, 9 Finlay Christie; 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Tom Robinson, 5 Patrick Tuipulotu (C), 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Kurt Eklund, 1 Karl Tu'inukuafe.

Reserves: 16 Soane Vikena, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Jacob Pierce, 20 Hoskins Sotutu, 21 Jonathan Ruru, 22 Harry Plummer, 23 AJ Lam