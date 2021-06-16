Sky Super Rugby Transtaman: Ticket sales tracking well for Eden Park final

Harry Plummer and Blues players celebrate during a Blues training session. Photosport

More than 21,000 tickets have sold for Saturday's Super Rugby Aotearoa final at Eden Park between the Blues and Highlanders.

It is the Blues first final appearance since 2003, which also took place in Auckland. Eden Park played host to the first three Super 12 finals in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

The Highlanders are looking to win their second title after claiming their maiden Super Rugby championship in 2015.

Eden Park has a capacity of around 42,000.

The Blues sold out their opening match of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition last season, in the first major sporting event following the first Covid-19 lockdown.

For Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu, coming into form at the right time after claiming two tries against the Force, the chance to claim a Super Rugby title is close to his heart after his father, Waisake, inspired his dream to represent the region by being involved in the inaugural 1996 side to achieve the feat.

In recent times, though, the Blues have only succeeded in forging a reputation to underwhelm. This Blues side now has the chance to alter that view.

"Coming second is not an option," Sotutu said. "If we come second, it's the same as every other year.

"For the past few years there's been a lot of x-factor with the Blues and they've been expected to win and they haven't delivered so everyone is expecting that with every Blues team now.

"For us it's trying to change what everyone expects from us and what the perception is. Getting the win last week was another step in the right direction and getting the win this week would prove everyone wrong.