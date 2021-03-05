Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa live updates: Chiefs v Highlanders

All the action between the Chiefs and the Highlanders.

Clayton McMillan isn't afraid to change things up.

The Chiefs interim head coach has taken over a side full of experienced stalwarts in the absence of Warren Gatland, and many expected to see little change where avoidable in their line ups for 2021.

However, their first matchday 23 of the season shows McMillan won't be unwilling to make changes wherever they might be necessary.

"The thing with me is I walked through the door and everybody was at the start of the race together," McMillan explained.

"While I respect the fact that we've got experienced players, we've got players that are in here for the first time, and we've got replacement players, each and every one of them, in terms of selection, started at the same point for me.

"Every training, every opportunity to showcase their ability through preseason has been taken into account, and then from that we've selected a 23 taking into account the strengths the Highlanders bring to the table and making sure we've got plenty of experience on our bench."

There were a few surprises in the Chiefs side for their clash against the Highlanders in Hamilton on Friday, with injury replacement player Samipeni Finau named at blindside flanker, with Luke Jacobson moving to No8, while Sione Mafileo will make his Chiefs debut at loosehead prop – seeing the more experienced Angus Ta'avao named in a bench role.

In the backline, Jonah Lowe gets the nod on the right wing in place of Shaun Stevenson, while halfback Xavier Roe is in line for a Super Rugby debut off the bench, beating out three-test All Black Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi as Brad Weber's backup.

Atu Moli (hips), Lachlan Boshier (foot), Lachlan McWhannell (knee), Aidan Ross (knee), Pita Gus Sowakula (knee), Kaleb Trask (knee), Quinn Tupaea (hamstring) and Chase Tiatia (concussion) were all unavailable for selection.

The Highlanders have made a few surprise changes of their own, with Folau Fakatava starting at halfback ahead of Aaron Smith, Josh Ioane returning to the No10 jersey - pushing Mitch Hunt to fullback and former Chief Solomon Alaimalo to the bench.

While the Highlanders fought valiantly against the Crusaders in the opening round of the competition, the Chiefs had the luxury of the bye; able to watch on and see how the opposing teams shaped up, how new rules changed the play and how the officiating was being handled.

McMillan praised the job the referees had done, particularly around the offside line, but admitted he would rather have been a part of the round-one action.

"My observations were that they did a really good job," McMillan said of the officials.

"I think they've set a really good line in the sand around the offside line which has always been a bit of a bone of contention. They've made it really clear they're going to be officiating hard, and our responsibility is to make sure we get on the right side of those decisions.

"If I'm being perfectly honest, I think we would have preferred to roll out last week and played. It's a long pre-season and you want to get out there and play, that's ultimately why we're doing what we're doing. But there are advantages to sitting on the sidelines – you get a little bit more of a feel for what opposition teams are likely to do, so we've had that benefit."

Chiefs: Reuben O'Neill, Samisoni Taukie'aho, Sione Mafileo, Tupou Vaa'i, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson, Brad Weber, Bryn Gatland, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sean Wainui, Jonah Lowe, Damian McKenzie. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, Angus Ta'avao, Mitchell Brown, Mitchell Karpik, Xavier Roe, Alex Nankivell, Shaun Stevenson.

Highlanders: Daniel Lienert-Brown, Ash Dixon, Siate Tokolahi, Josh Dickson, Jack Regan, Shannon Frizell, Billy Harmon, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, Folau Fakatava, Josh Ioane, Patelesio Tomkinson, Ngatungane Punivai, Connor Garden-Bachop, Mitchell Hunt. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Josh Hohneck, Jeff Thwaites, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Liam Squire, Aaron Smith, Solomon Alaimalo, Hugh Renton.