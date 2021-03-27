Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa: Chiefs score last-minute try to upset Blues

The Chiefs celebrate their last-minute victory. Photo / Getty

Chiefs 15

Blues 12

The Chiefs are on a winning streak.

It's only two games, but after suffering an 11-match losing run over the past two seasons, the Chiefs' 15-12 win over the Blues in Hamilton on Saturday night puts them back in contention for the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign - a last-minute Damian McKenzie try sealing the deal.

Patience might not be the most defining factor in success, but there's a lot to be said for taking your time. For the Chiefs, the difference between their lack of patience in the first half and their clear, smart decision-making in the second half told the tale.

Damian McKenzie scores the winning try. Photo / Photosport

On the whole, the Chiefs produced the moments that saw the 13,000-strong crowd find some voice, with Sean Wainui making ground on the left wing, and hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and second-five eighth Quinn Tupaea blasting up the middle.

But for these moments of excitement, their decision-making while in good field position left plenty to be desired as they tried to get the line almost as soon as they crossed the threshold of the opposition 22; with the attack often fizzling out through errors soon after.

For the Blues, the forwards got plenty of work in attacking position. While not always the tidiest of play, it paid dividends with blindside flanker Akira Ioane crashing over from close range for the first try of the game in the 25th minute, coming a few phases after halfback Finlay Christie pounced on a poor Chiefs lineout deep in the 22.

That was the only points of the first half as both teams wasted opportunities in good field position; be it through poor execution or opting to turn down shots at goal in favour of a chance at more.

Damian McKenzie saves a Mark Telea try. Photo / Photosport

That trend changed early in the second half, when fullback McKenzie put the Chiefs on the board with a penalty goal in the 46th minute. Seeing the scoreboard tick over sparked the hosts, who crashed over through Taukei'aho 12 minutes later to take their first lead of the game.

The Chiefs relinquished the lead moments later when replacement forward Tom Robinson showed some slick footwork to step inside of Chiefs No 10 Kaleb Trask and then drag halfback Brad Weber with him over the tryline.

Tom Robinson scores for the Blues. Photo / Getty

However, in fitting style for the end-to-end game, neither team were able to take the upper hand and put the result out of the question. Then, with two minutes left on the clock, Chiefs No 8 Luke Jacobson busted through the line, threw a marginal pass inside to a player in support, who sent McKenzie over for the deciding points.

Chiefs 15 (Samisoni Taukei'aho, Damian McKenzie tries; McKenzie con, pen)

Blues 12 (Akira Ioane, Tom Robinson tries; Otere Black con)

HT: 0-7