Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa: Chiefs captain Brad Weber brushes off historical results ahead of final against Crusaders

The Chiefs know the opportunity to compete in a final is nothing to be taken for granted.



When they take the field against the Crusaders in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final in Christchurch on Saturday night, they will end an eight-year grand final drought.

The last time they appeared on the stage was in 2013 where the beat the Brumbies to claim their second straight title. No one who played in that game will feature on Saturday night.

While they're not letting the occasion overwhelm them, Chiefs captain Brad Weber said it was an achievement that had to be acknowledged.

"For some guys it's the biggest game of their career," Weber said, "so you have to acknowledge that fact, but also focus on what's got you here, backing our ability and have full confidence in the game plan that we've got."

The Chiefs will be looking to halt an era of Crusaders dominance in the final, with the Crusaders working towards their fifth-straight title. Historically, the Crusaders have kicked things up a gear in the postseason. They are unbeaten in 24 playoff games in Christchurch, however the Chiefs hold a 2-1 advantage when the two sides have met in the playoffs previously.

When asked about the statistics surrounding the game, Weber shrugged them off and said there was no real benefit for either team in dwelling on the history books.

"History for me means nothing," Weber said. "It's about who can do the job on Saturday. We've spoilt a few parties this year and we're out to do another one this weekend."

Weber also noted the "huge" weapon the Crusaders possess which will be crucial for the Chiefs to overcome if they're to come out on top.

"It's going to come down to a few moments and winning as many of them as we can. The set piece is huge for the Crusaders, if we can get a bit of parity there, try hold the ball for long periods, it will go a long way to trying to score points against them – which we're going to have to do because they're so good defensively.

"We've been the underdogs all season and it's suited us just fine. The Crusaders will be favourites for a good reason. Their winning record, especially at home, speaks for itself. We've got a big job on our hands, but we're so up for this challenge. We're as prepared as we could ever be. We've put ourselves in the best possible shape to win this game and anything can happen on the night."

Brad Weber will captain the Chiefs against the Crusaders this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Saturday's affair sees the team with the fewest points scored and most allowed for the season – the Chiefs - meeting the team with the most points scored and fewest allowed.

However, the Chiefs have shown throughout the competition that they have become a team who will hang for the full 80 minutes and are more than capable of stealing the game late. They have done so a number of times already this year, including in their 26-25 win over the Crusaders in Hamilton on April 17.

Weber said his team were aware they would be meeting a different beast this weekend, but they were up for the challenge.

"They left a lot of cattle at home," Weber said of their last encounter.

"We want to be the best team in the competition and to do that you need to beat the best. For us, that's this weekend. They've named their best possible side, which gets all of us really excited so we get to really prove to ourselves and everybody that we're where we need to be."