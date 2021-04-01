Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa: Blues name Tom Robinson captain for clash against Hurricanes after All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's injury

All Blacks captain Sam Cane ruled out for 4-6 months with pec injury. Video / Supplied

The Blues have a new captain for their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Hurricanes.

Loose forward Tom Robinson will take the armband in his first start for the season, with regular skipper Patrick Tuipulotu having failed to recover from a shoulder injury suffered in the Blues' loss to the Chiefs last weekend.

Partially as a result of that disappointing defeat, Blues head coach Leon MacDonald has made seven changes to the starting lineup for the clash at Eden Park on Saturday night.

TJ Faiane starts in the midfield for the first time this season after an injury-delayed start to his campaign, while young lock Sam Darry gets a second start after an impressive Super Rugby debut against the Highlanders, replacing Tuipulotu.

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu is out injured. Photo / Photosport

Sam Nock starts at halfback while the All Blacks duo of Ofa Tuungafasi and Karl Tu'inukuafe come in as the starting propping duo.

A potential new cap off the bench comes in the form of winger AJ Lam, after a strong domestic season with Auckland.

"The performance overall against the Chiefs was disappointing, especially at set-piece, our lack of accuracy and discipline. The players who made an impact off the bench or have been working hard on the training field have earned their chance," said MacDonald.

Blues head coach Leon MacDonald. Photo / Photosport

"When we got some go-forward ball we showed how dangerous we can be. But we need to be more accurate at set-piece, and continue to improve in terms of our discipline.

"We started the season well but lacked precision over the last two games and last week's game was disappointing. That has led to some changes this week as players who have done the mahi at training get their opportunity."

Blues team to face the Hurricanes:

Stephen Perofeta, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, TJ Faiane, Caleb Clarke, Otere Black, Sam Nock, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii, Tom Robinson (c), Sam Darry, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Ofa Tuungafasi, Luteru Tolai, Karl Tu'inukuafe.

Reserves: Leni Apisai, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Josh Goodhue, Akira Ioane, Jonathan Ruru, Harry Plummer, AJ Lam.