Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021: Crusaders star's stunning 'try of the year'

It's only round three but it's hard to see Leicester Fainga'anuku's stunning effort being beaten for the try of the season.

The Crusaders' winger produced a stunning diving try in his side's 39-17 Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa victory over the Chiefs in Christchurch.

In a spectacular movement Damian McKenzie pushed Fainga'anuku, in full flight, beyond the touch line.

The Crusaders wing managed to ground the ball in the in-goal with his finger tips and was ruled to have kept his foot in the air.

The big question was whether his left foot grazed the ground or not.

"I don't think you can clearly say he's brushed the ground," Sky commentator Justin Marshall said.

"He's nearly had to dislocate his shoulder," Marshall said regarding the grounding of the ball.

The Chiefs will stomach the ignominy attached to equalling New Zealand's worst Super Rugby losing streak – matching the Highlanders' 11 losses in a row during their 2012-13 season.