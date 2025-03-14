Sky Sport Now is back to full service after a technical issue sidelined disgruntled Sky TV users from watching live matches on a busy Friday night.
The outage affected users of Sky Sport Now, the digital streaming service that allows access to sports channels live and on demand without a Sky box.
Sky Head of Communications Ellie Brosnahan confirmed to the Herald that service was fully restored to Sky Sport Now just before 9.50pm.
The outage appeared to begin shortly before 7pm, when the Highlanders v Hurricanes game kicked off and an hour before the Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles at 8pm.