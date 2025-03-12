Sky TV to hike price of its sport package by almost 12%

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson will be in the driver's seat for Red Bull in the upcoming Formula One season. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson will be in the driver's seat for Red Bull in the upcoming Formula One season. Photo / Getty Images

Sky TV will increase the price of its sports package again by almost 12% from May.

In an email to customers, Sky said the move would raise the monthly cost from $42.00 to $47.00.

The cost of Sky Sport was last increased in February 2024, when it rose from $37.99 to $42.00.

“This increase allows us to continue delivering you an unrivalled sporting line-up,” Sky said in the email.

A Sky spokesperson told the Herald: “This adjustment allows us to keep investing in local and global sports, innovative technology, and customer experience improvements. We are incredibly proud to give New Zealand sports fans unrivalled access to the sports they love, and while we know increases in price are never welcomed, we believe that the quality and quantity of sport that we offer to our customers in a single subscription represents good value for sports fans.”