Updated

Sky TV to hike price of its sport package by almost 12%

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson will be in the driver's seat for Red Bull in the upcoming Formula One season. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson will be in the driver's seat for Red Bull in the upcoming Formula One season. Photo / Getty Images

Sky TV will increase the price of its sports package again by almost 12% from May.

In an email to customers, Sky said the move would raise the monthly cost from $42.00 to $47.00.

The cost of Sky Sport was last increased in February 2024, when it rose from $37.99 to $42.00.

“This increase allows us to continue delivering you an unrivalled sporting line-up,” Sky said in the email.

A Sky spokesperson told the Herald: “This adjustment allows us to keep investing in local and global sports, innovative technology, and customer experience improvements. We are incredibly proud to give New Zealand sports fans unrivalled access to the sports they love, and while we know increases in price are never welcomed, we believe that the quality and quantity of sport that we offer to our customers in a single subscription represents good value for sports fans.”

The pay TV operator has been battling sports rights inflation over the past couple of years, resulting in customers digging deeper to pay.

Sky is currently locked in a battle with New Zealand Rugby over rights for the 2026-2030 cycle.

The emergence of a possible new player in British sports streamer Dazn has further muddied the water for Sky.

Sky announced this month it would be increasing the cost of its Neon service.

From April 1, the standard monthly subscription will increase from $19.99 to $23.99, while the annual subscription will rise from $199.99 to $223.99.

