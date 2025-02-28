Advertisement
Neon subscription prices rising from April, Sky says

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Neon is increasing its monthly and annual subscription prices from April 1. Photo / 123rf

  • Neon is raising its monthly and annual subscription prices from April 1.
  • The standard monthly subscription will increase from $19.99 to $23.99, while the annual subscription will rise from $199.99 to $223.99
  • A Sky spokesperson said the price hikes allowed it to “keep delivering a premium streaming experience”.

Neon users will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the streaming service announced it is raising subscription prices.

From April 1, Neon’s standard monthly subscription will increase by $4 to $23.99, while an annual subscription will cost $24 more at $223.99.

Neon’s basic plan will remain at $12.99 a month.

In an email to customers, Sky TV said price changes were “never ideal” but allowed it to “deliver the shows [viewers] love”.

A Sky spokesperson told the Herald the price increases were to ensure it kept “delivering a premium streaming experience and investing in a world-class entertainment line-up”.

“[This] includes new seasons of hit shows like The White Lotus, The Handmaid’s Tale and And Just Like That, and the latest blockbuster movies."

People who signed up for an annual plan before April 1 would keep the current price of $199.99.

In January 2024, Sky increased the price of Neon’s standard plan by 11% from $17.99 to $19.99 per month.

Last month, it was announced ESPN would share its content between Sky, where it’s been for more than 30 years, and Disney+.

Disney+ announced that ESPN would start screening on its platform in New Zealand and Australia “in the coming months”, with the likes of live NBA basketball, Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Hockey League (NHL) ice hockey games.

The deal meant Sky TV, which has the ESPN1 and ESPN2 channels as part of its sports package, lost exclusive rights to ESPN in New Zealand.

