A Sky spokesperson told the Herald the price increases were to ensure it kept “delivering a premium streaming experience and investing in a world-class entertainment line-up”.

“[This] includes new seasons of hit shows like The White Lotus, The Handmaid’s Tale and And Just Like That, and the latest blockbuster movies."

People who signed up for an annual plan before April 1 would keep the current price of $199.99.

The standard monthly subscription currently costs $19.99.

In January 2024, Sky increased the price of Neon’s standard plan by 11% from $17.99 to $19.99 per month.

Last month, it was announced ESPN would share its content between Sky, where it’s been for more than 30 years, and Disney+.

Disney+ announced that ESPN would start screening on its platform in New Zealand and Australia “in the coming months”, with the likes of live NBA basketball, Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Hockey League (NHL) ice hockey games.

The deal meant Sky TV, which has the ESPN1 and ESPN2 channels as part of its sports package, lost exclusive rights to ESPN in New Zealand.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.