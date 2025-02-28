- Neon is raising its monthly and annual subscription prices from April 1.
- The standard monthly subscription will increase from $19.99 to $23.99, while the annual subscription will rise from $199.99 to $223.99
- A Sky spokesperson said the price hikes allowed it to “keep delivering a premium streaming experience”.
Neon users will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the streaming service announced it is raising subscription prices.
From April 1, Neon’s standard monthly subscription will increase by $4 to $23.99, while an annual subscription will cost $24 more at $223.99.
Neon’s basic plan will remain at $12.99 a month.
In an email to customers, Sky TV said price changes were “never ideal” but allowed it to “deliver the shows [viewers] love”.