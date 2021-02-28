Skiing: Alice Robinson gets top-10 in Super G World Cup

Alice Robinson racing Super G in St Anton earlier this season. Credit: Erich Spiess / ASP / Red Bull Content Pool

Kiwi Alpine ski racer Alice Robinson has finished in 10th place in the Super G World Cup held in Italy overnight, achieving her career-best result in the discipline.

Robinson finished in a time of 1:16:15, 1.54 seconds behind the winner Federica Brignone of Italy.

Brignone took her fourth Super G World Cup win of her career, with 16-time Super G World Cup gold medallist Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland) 0.59 behind her claiming the silver medal. Fellow Swiss Corinna Suter rounded out the podium in third.

"Top 10 is really great," Robinson said. "I have really been trying hard to get in there this season [in Super G]. To finish it off with a top 10 is great, especially from my bib number 41. It's a great position for me to be in for next season so I am really, really happy."