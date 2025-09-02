“It brings the randomest group of people together to enjoy what they do, to exercise the fun way, and to meet amazing people.
“It teaches persistence, it’s a great life skill and it helps with mental health, social connection and keeping active.”
Through Martin’s charity, East Skate Club, he and his team run programmes for everyone including kids with disabilities, neurodevelopmental conditions and troubled youth to encourage them into the sport.
In general, sport participation sees a drop-off among most people from age 25, citing other commitments or motivation.
Skateboarding, on the other hand, has its biggest participation in 35-49-year-olds (39%) and 25-34-year-olds (22%), according to the Skateboarding New Zealand 2023 Skateboard Participation Survey.
East Skate Club has more than 1500 members, bigger than Martin ever anticipated it getting.
“We’re working hard to break down participation barriers,” Martin said. ”A lot of people don’t get into skating because they don’t know how, don’t have the right gear or don’t know where to go.
“We’ve taught over 100 youth with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder [ADHD], autism or other disabilities. We deliver after-school programmes funded by sports organisations, so participation is free.
“I’m ADHD myself, and I know firsthand how important regular movement is for mental health and emotional regulation.”
Martin opted to start the club in 2020 after noticing some of the skateparks around East Auckland he was taking his son, most notably at Lloyd Elsmore Park in Pakūranga weren’t up to standard.
After meeting with the council, Martin quickly learned that without an actual entity, like a sports club, nothing much could be done, so with a group of friends they formed a traditional sports club, which later became East Skate Club.
They’ve now advocated for eight skate parks around Auckland which has included upgrading facilities and the ramps.
“We didn’t plan on it becoming what it is today,” said Martin. “If there’s no club behind a skate park, it gets forgotten in renewal budgets.
“Councils assume it’s fine and leave it alone for 20 years. No other facility is ignored like that.”
One of the biggest challenges is the public’s perception of skaters.
Martin feels people need to change their ways if the old stereotype still exists in people’s minds.
“Skate parks don’t increase anti-social behaviour. In fact, they reduce it,” Martin said.
“The Olympics, school programs, and groups like Young Guns Skate School are helping normalise it. But there are still people who think building a skate park means their neighbourhood will be destroyed.
“We’re in 2025, it’s not a sport for troublemakers anymore.
“Older people without kids still hold on to that stereotype. I challenge anyone to go to a skate park and find the trouble they’re so worried about.”