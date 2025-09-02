“It brings the randomest group of people together to enjoy what they do, to exercise the fun way, and to meet amazing people.

“It teaches persistence, it’s a great life skill and it helps with mental health, social connection and keeping active.”

Skating charity East Skate Club founder Aaron Martin: 'It teaches persistence, it's a great life skill.' Photo / Cameron Pitney

Through Martin’s charity, East Skate Club, he and his team run programmes for everyone including kids with disabilities, neurodevelopmental conditions and troubled youth to encourage them into the sport.

In general, sport participation sees a drop-off among most people from age 25, citing other commitments or motivation.

Skateboarding, on the other hand, has its biggest participation in 35-49-year-olds (39%) and 25-34-year-olds (22%), according to the Skateboarding New Zealand 2023 Skateboard Participation Survey.

East Skate Club has more than 1500 members, bigger than Martin ever anticipated it getting.

“We’re working hard to break down participation barriers,” Martin said. ”A lot of people don’t get into skating because they don’t know how, don’t have the right gear or don’t know where to go.

“We’ve taught over 100 youth with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder [ADHD], autism or other disabilities. We deliver after-school programmes funded by sports organisations, so participation is free.

“I’m ADHD myself, and I know firsthand how important regular movement is for mental health and emotional regulation.”

Martin opted to start the club in 2020 after noticing some of the skateparks around East Auckland he was taking his son, most notably at Lloyd Elsmore Park in Pakūranga weren’t up to standard.

After meeting with the council, Martin quickly learned that without an actual entity, like a sports club, nothing much could be done, so with a group of friends they formed a traditional sports club, which later became East Skate Club.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson and Councillor Josephine Bartley have a go at skating. Photo / Supplied

They’ve now advocated for eight skate parks around Auckland which has included upgrading facilities and the ramps.

“We didn’t plan on it becoming what it is today,” said Martin. “If there’s no club behind a skate park, it gets forgotten in renewal budgets.

“Councils assume it’s fine and leave it alone for 20 years. No other facility is ignored like that.”

“We’re pushing for change and slowly seeing wins.”

East Skate Club also provides a facility, SonSk8 based in Glen Innes, New Zealand’s only indoor skate park, which is a perfect venue to skate during the wet Auckland months.

On top of that, they offer after-school programmes, which helps encourage people into the sport.

“At the skate park, age and gender don’t matter. A 45-year-old can help a 9-year-old land a trick. Everyone’s equal and it’s an escape for so many people.

“Yet a lot of Auckland still doesn’t have skate parks, even though 31% of young people are involved in wheeled sports every week.”

“When we do after-school skate programmes at schools that say ‘No Skateboarding,’ I love it. It shows how far we’ve come.”

One of the biggest challenges is the public’s perception of skaters.

Martin feels people need to change their ways if the old stereotype still exists in people’s minds.

“Skate parks don’t increase anti-social behaviour. In fact, they reduce it,” Martin said.

“The Olympics, school programs, and groups like Young Guns Skate School are helping normalise it. But there are still people who think building a skate park means their neighbourhood will be destroyed.

“We’re in 2025, it’s not a sport for troublemakers anymore.

“Older people without kids still hold on to that stereotype. I challenge anyone to go to a skate park and find the trouble they’re so worried about.”

Part of the change is the increase in popularity due to the sport’s inclusion in the Olympics in 2021, although no New Zealander has yet to compete in the event.

Jessica Ready (centre) who is back in New Zealand after placing third in the USA at the X Games. Photo / Dean Purcell

That could soon change in Los Angeles 2028 with Jessica Ready.

Last month the 15-year-old won a bronze in her inaugural X Games event in the street discipline in Salt Lake City.

“I remember the day I met Jessica at the skate park,” Martin said.

“She board-slid the little rail and said to her mum, ‘I’ve been wanting to do that since I started skating’.

“She’s grown so much, and so many kids look up to her. She’s consistent, persistent and supported by awesome parents.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.