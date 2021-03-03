Sir Russell Coutts applies to expand private golf course to 18 holes

Sir Russell Coutts' home on the Crown Terrace with part of his private golf course above. Photo / Mountain Scene

Sir Russell Coutts once told Mountain Scene his golf game's ''crap'', but that isn't stopping the yachting legend from hoping to extend his field of dreams on the Crown Terrace.

He's applied to Queenstown's council for resource consent to add another three holes to the private golf course on his 41-hectare farm, Barley Station.

Subject to approval, that'd bring it up to 18 holes.

The course already has 12 holes with three more under construction, together covering about 19 hectares.

With a plan by course designer and former pro Greg Turner, of Arrowtown, the consent application seeks earthworks to create mounds, greens, fairways and tee-off areas over an additional 8.5ha.

The Dunedin-raised sailing great was an Olympic gold medallist and five-time America's Cup winner.

He bought the 41ha farm for a reputed $5 million in 2005.

- Mountain Scene