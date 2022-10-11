Sir Peter Leitch 'The Mad Butcher' says fourteen of his Warriors jersey on display at Mt Smart Stadium have been stolen. Photo / NZ Herald

Fourteen irreplaceable Warriors jerseys donated to Mt Smart Stadium by Sir Peter Leitch have been stolen overnight.

"Some low-life ramraided the bloody stadium and stole four of my prize jerseys," Leitch told the Herald.

"It's not just my prize, it's robbed the public of seeing them. It's gut-wrenching, I feel like s***."

"My day has just been shattered," Leitch said in a Facebook post.

"My jerseys that were on display have been stolen... if you hear of anyone trying to flog some Warriors jerseys off please contact me.

"These jerseys are irreplaceable."

Leitch said the way he felt right now, if people told him who had them he would "go round with a baseball bat and sort them out".

"That's life, [I] have to move on for it but haven't felt this sick for years to be honest," he said.

"It's the fact they've gone in there and done that, they robbed the public of enjoying them."

Leitch said he "can't say too much" on steps he might take to try and get the prized jerseys back.

"Got a few aces up my sleeve to track them down," he said.

Leitch has been a large collector of sporting and music memorabilia since his days working as a butcher.

At the height of the Mad Butcher's popularity, stores were decked out in framed and signed jerseys.

He acquired items during his time long-time role as manager of the Kiwis' rugby league team - going on successive overseas tours with the team - as well as his close association with the Warriors NRL franchise, where he is affectionately known as 'Warrior No 19'.

His work in the community has also seen him being befriended by a host of sportspeople from other codes, who have gifted him many match worn and singed items over the years.

He said he had never bought a jersey "in my life". As well as those given to him, he had also previously purchased some at auctions.

Previously, Leitch housed his huge collection of sports memorabilia in a renovated room at the Mad Butcher's old sausage-making factory.

He would run tours of the facility on weekends.

That museum was later closed down, with Leitch keeping his display at home and in storage.

The full placement of his memorabilia occurred earlier this year, with Leitch offering fans guided tours of the collection prior to the Warriors' NRL return home matches over the past few months.

