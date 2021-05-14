Silver Lake standoff: All Blacks rugby great David Kirk hits back at conflict of interest claims

Everything you need to know about the Forsyth Barr deal. Video / NZ Herald

Everything you need to know about the Forsyth Barr deal. Video / NZ Herald

Former All Blacks captain and World Cup winner David Kirk has refuted claims there's a conflict of interest surrounding the New Zealand Rugby Players' Association's latest private equity proposal.

On Friday, Forsyth Barr tabled an alternative to Silver Lake's offer of investment in New Zealand Rugby that values the organisation between $3.4 billion and $3.8 billion - 12 per cent to 23 per cent higher than Silver Lake's - and keeps that investment in the hands of New Zealanders.

Kirk serves as the president of the NZRPA as well as chairman of Forsyth Barr, stirring up concern there could be a conflict of interest.

However speaking on Newstalk ZB, Kirk said based on his position at Forsyth Barr, that is not the case.

"I'm an independent non-executive chair of the business, I have nothing to do with the negotiation with the agreement to employ Forsyth Barr to do this work. Forsyth Barr already does some work with the Players Association in managing money," he said.

"There's no conflict of interest here at all."

Former All Black captain David Kirk. Photo / Photosport

In response to the proposal, New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson immediately quashed the idea of considering alternatives to the Silver Lake offer.

"NZR has no desire to continue to play out an ill-informed 'my model is better than yours' debate," Robinson said in a statement.

"Through doing this, the NZRPA leadership has unilaterally taken a decision to attempt to destroy the Silver Lake deal – and the incredible financial and capability outcomes it would provide for all of rugby, as acknowledged by the unanimous vote of our Provincial Unions and Māori Rugby Board as well as the independent validation of the deal by PWC and global investment bank Jefferies."

Kirk admits he was surprised by NZR's reaction, and has questioned the governing body's staunch loyalty towards Silver Lake's investment offer, accusing them of illogical thinking. He laid out the questions he wanted to ask the organisation about its response to the Forsyth Barr proposal.

"Why are you so concerned about alternative options? Why won't you consider them? You're charged with doing the best thing for New Zealand rugby, surely the best thing is to look at all these options, consider them carefully, and then make a decision.

"It's not logical not to want to look at all the offers. They said to us and they said to the provinces... 'there is only one option, that's Silver Lake. We've looked at the other ones and none of them stack up', well that's not true.

"Forsyth Barr have presented an option in which there's a higher valuation... and the opportunity to raise money quickly and efficiently on the New Zealand stock exchange. That's a real alternative.

"I would urge them to step back a bit, take a deep breath, and let's talk about this."

Kirk refuted suggestions that the NZRPA had supplied confidential information to Forsyth Barr in order to create a competing offer.

"I don't think it's a breach of trust at all. All of us, collectively in New Zealand, are looking at a situation in which rugby is going to change forever in New Zealand.

"The thought that we wouldn't discuss and debate the various options that are available... is just nonsensical."

Kirk described the response from NZR as "unnecessarily emotional and aggressive", and claimed the "war of words" was coming solely from the other side.

New Zealand Rugby has registered financial losses across five of the last six years - with the 2017 being the lone silver lining, helped largely by the British and Irish Lions tour - rendering NZR a less than desirable business to invest in.

The standoff between NZR boss Mark Robinson and NZRPA's Rob Nichol intensified on Friday following the announcement of an alternative funding proposal. Photos / Getty Images, Photosport

Kirk however isn't reading into the numbers, instead looking at NZR's recent revenue growth.

"I don't think there's any doubt, given that New Zealand Rugby has grown revenue at eight per cent a year consistently for 15 years, that they can run the business at a profit if they choose to."

Meanwhile, Andrew Ritchie, the Chairman of the Northland Rugby Union said Forsyth Barr's proposal is an unfortunate and shameful distraction that lacks the substance to deliver the benefits to grassroots New Zealand rugby of the existing Silver Lake deal.

"I think this side-show spin is more about Forsyth Barr than it is about what is truly good for the future of rugby. All they have presented is a lot of puffery, which will amount to nothing except leaving rugby communities a lot worse off," Ritchie said.

Ritchie said, by contrast, the Silver Lake deal ensures a bright future for New Zealand Rugby at all levels; from the country's best representative players to the grassroots communities in the Heartland.



"This is about delivering so much more than just the significantly higher sum of money going to all levels of New Zealand rugby in the Silver Lake proposal but also the benefits of a global sports distribution network that will elevate rugby to levels we have never experienced before and open new opportunities including for the women's game."

However, Kirk disagrees, saying the Forsyth Barr proposal will deliver the same amount promised to provinces, women's rugby and the New Zealand Māori Board in the Silver Lake deal, while talk of adding value to the brand through international exposure and marketing is purely speculative on Silver Lake's part.

"I think it's reasonable to say that future growth in New Zealand rugby will come from traditional sources: it will come from media deals and it'll come from sponsorship... you don't need Silver Lake for that at all."