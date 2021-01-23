'Shocking' find after AFL star Shane Tuck's death

Former Richmond star Shane Tuck died at the age of 38 last year. Photo / Getty

The Australian Sports Brain Bank has revealed the late Shane Tuck had a severe case of degenerative brain disease CTE, making him the third AFL player to have suffered from the crippling neurological disorder.

The former Richmond star died in July last year at the age of 38 after a lengthy battle with mental health issues.

The tragic news broke hearts across the entire AFL community and sparked an outpouring of emotion from footy lovers around the country.

Tuck's family agreed to donate his brain to the Brain Bank and on Saturday morning it was revealed the AFL star battled stage three CTE — which can only be diagnosed after death.

"It's the worst case I've seen so far," neuropathologist professor Michael Buckland told The Age. "It was actually quite shocking, the degree of disease he had."

CTE was also found post-mortem in AFL greats Polly Farmer and Danny Frawley, who were both older than Tuck when they died. Farmer was 84 and Frawley was 56.

"Those cases span three generations of players," Buckland said. "What's disturbing is that the worst case is the most recent, and also the youngest."

According to the Australian Sports Brain Bank, CTE is a brain condition associated with repeated blows to the head. Symptoms vary in severity, but include memory problems, issues with cognitive function and depression.

The disease has become increasingly prevalent in NFL, boxing and soccer. But in 2019, Australia was affected for the first time when two former rugby league players, including legendary Canterbury player and coach Steve Folkes, were diagnosed with the disease.

A moments silence for Shane Tuck. Photo / News Corp Australia

Sports leagues across the world have instituted concussion protocols or head injury assessments, but the revelation of the degenerative disease has seen several players cut their careers short over fears of concussion.

Hawthorn great and Tuck's heartbroken father, Michael, spoke to The Herald Sun last year about his son's hardships and how he sadly couldn't overcome them.

"It's hard to explain right now … shock, pain," Michael said in July.

"He was a big, strong kid and he just had a few issues and he couldn't get rid of them and that was the only way out."

A 173-game veteran for the Tigers, Tuck followed his famous father's footsteps into the AFL.

Tuck was originally drafted to Hawthorn — the club his dad played his entire career for — with the 24th pick in the 2000 Rookie Draft. He was released in 2002 before reviving his career in the SANFL and being picked up by the Tigers with the 74th pick of the 2003 National Draft.

He quickly became a key player in Richmond's midfield over a decade, until his retirement in 2013.

Tuck then pursued a career in boxing, where he competed in five bouts.

His family name was synonymous with football. Michael played more than 400 games for the Hawks, Shane's brother Travis also played for Hawthorn and his mother Fay is the sister of Geelong legend Gary Ablett.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.