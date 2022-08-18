Advertisement

Sport|Rugby

Schoolboy rugby wrap: 'Joy, despair and disbelief' - How Rotorua stunned Hamilton

Rotorua Boys' with their trophies. Photo / File.

NZ Herald
By Bruce Holloway

In his weekly wrap, Bruce Holloway looks at all the big talking points across New Zealand's schoolboy rugby competitions.

Rotorua Boys' High School's roller-coaster ride in first XV rugby is the stuff of fairy tales.

