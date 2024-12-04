Advertisement
Home / Sport

Samoa rugby star Fritz Lee to be sentenced for assault, breaking waitress’ wrist

Fritz Lee in action for ASM Clermont Auvergne. Photo / Getty Images

Clermont’s Samoan back-rower Fritz Lee will be sentenced for aggravated assault next year, the public prosecutor’s office in the French town said today.

Lee, 36, admitted causing injuries to a waitress in October, which left her unable to work for 30 days, after a French Top 14 league victory.

The victim suffered a broken wrist in the incident.

Lee played an hour in Clermont’s Top 14 win over Castres last Sunday having made his most recent test appearance at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

He made his Samoan debut in 2022 before playing in all four pool matches at the World Cup, including the near upset against England.

Lee also played for the All Blacks Sevens in 2010 as well as seven seasons with Counties Manukau in NPC, part of the side that won the Ranfurly Shield off Hawke’s Bay in 2013. He made 21 Super Rugby appearances for the Chiefs before heading to France in 2013.

