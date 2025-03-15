The only blot on the Black Foils’ scoresheet came in race three, where they got the start slightly wrong and were too early to the line, which effectively derailed their race from the outset, although they managed to make up a couple of places to finish ninth.

The Kiwis got off to a perfect start in race one, hitting the line at pace as the race proper began and pulling the trigger to shoot ahead of the fleet. They found the room to cut across the front from their wide position to lead at the opening gate.

From there, it became a matter of execution as they led the fleet from start to finish, fighting off a strong challenge from the Spanish to win the day’s opener.

It was the same story in race two; the Black Foils taking the same approach in the pre-start to launch out wide and hold their nerve to get over the top of the rest of the fleet to lead at the first mark.

As the rest of the fleet squabbled for positions around that mark – a line four-wide directly behind the Black Foils – the Kiwis got the early advantage and nothing changed for them in the eight-leg race.

Race three was a blip in their performance on the day, getting their timing wrong at the start and having to drop to the back of the fleet after crossing the line early.

They were able to make up a couple of places during the race. Finishing ninth certainly was not the worst-case scenario.

The Kiwis brushed that race off quickly and again led at the first marker in the day’s final race.

The French team were able to edge in front of them on the second leg, and Quentin Delapierre’s crew held off the Kiwis for the rest of the race.

While the Black Foils soared, it was a different story for Denmark, whose day was brought to a halt in the first race. The team reportedly ran into a marker early in the contest and parked up.

They were ruled out of the rest of the day’s racing.

