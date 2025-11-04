Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America’s Cup: What American Magic’s exit means for the 2027 event in Naples

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

David Blakey, Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Commodore, joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It’s hard to know whether or not to be surprised by American Magic’s decision not to participate in the 38th America’s Cup.

Ahead of the first deadline for entries, the American syndicate, who first challenged in Auckland in 2021, confirmed they would not be submitting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save