The new protocol and partnership agreement introduced a number of elements for the new edition, including a cost cap, more input for challenging teams and replacing cyclors with battery power among them. It is understood American Magic were among the teams involved in discussions for developing the new framework.

American Magic competed in the first generation of AC75s in Auckland in 2021. Photo / Photosport

With the team’s absence, the event in Naples could be the first America’s Cup without an American team competing, should another American challenge not emerge.

The Americans were among the first teams to compete in an AC75 when they made their debut in the regatta for the 36th edition in Auckland, before a capsize derailed their campaign.

They were back for the Barcelona regatta on the next-generation AC75s, with a renewed line-up that saw stars like Tom Slingsby and Paul Goodison added to the sailing team, while they were notably the only one of the six teams to opt for recumbent cyclors to provide the power.

They failed to reach the final of the Challenger Series on both occasions.

American Magic were among the teams critical of defenders Emirates Team New Zealand earlier this year as the protocol was being worked on, releasing statements alongside Swiss team Alinghi and British Challenger of Record Athena Racing.

While Athena Racing will be back, Alinghi are yet to confirm their involvement beyond announcing an “orderly wind-down” of Alinghi Red Bull Racing, the moniker the team competed under in Barcelona. They have since announced they will operate under Alinghi after the sale of Red Bull’s shareholding, but remain an unknown for the Cup.

