A lightning strike during Team NZ’s race against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli brought an early end to proceedings on day five of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series. Video / Three

Day six of the Louis Vuitton Cup has been postponed, with the race committee deeming the weather in Barcelona unsuitable for sailing tonight.

The call comes after a lightning strike during Team New Zealand’s race against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli brought an early end to proceedings on day five last night, with the Kiwis taking their first loss of the round-robins.

The threat of further thunderstorms and heavy rain squalls not only saw tonight’s racing postponed, but the closure of the race village and all fan zones today.

“The beginning of September is very much a transition period in the weather, so Mediterranean storms are commonplace, and with winds reportedly gusting up to 50 knots offshore on the Balearic Islands and a front moving towards Barcelona, the race committee made the call to abandon all racing in the Louis Vuitton Cup for today,” an America’s Cup statement said.

The current plan is to race tomorrow night. However, that will be confirmed closer to the time with a schedule to follow.