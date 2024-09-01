In two races today, Team NZ beat Alinghi Red Bull Racing and American Magic in an informative day of racing.

Emirates Team New Zealand got the better of American Magic to close out a day of quality racing. Photo / Ricardo Pinto, America's Cup

The two contests played out very differently. In their opening race against Alinghi, Team NZ won by disqualification as Alinghi were more than 100m outside the boundary when the racing period started.

Given races involved Team NZ in the round robins don’t count for either team, the Swiss team being disqualified meant little. They had been having issues with their mainsail and mast track prior to the start of the day’s racing, but even after being ruled out of the race they made their way to the starting line for some practice against the Kiwis – the teams completing three of six scheduled legs before making their way off the racecourse.

Against American Magic in the final race of the day, they were tested.

It was a good start from both teams in a split-tack start, with Team NZ holding a slim lead early. A beautiful move at speed from American Magic saw them take the lead just before the upwind mark, and they narrowly held onto that lead until the fourth leg.

When Team NZ managed to snatch the lead back in a tactical battle, they were able to keep American Magic at bay and win by a flattering 29-second margin.

It was the best day of racing so far in the regatta and signalled the halfway point of the round-robin stage of the challenger series.

Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli remained unbeaten in races that count, battling for a win over Alinghi. For the Swiss, it was a positive sign as they got the start right and sailed their best race so far to push the Italians, but Luna Rossa showed their class in a 26-second win.

Ineos Britannia also continued their solid form, beating Orient Express by 16sec – overcoming two penalties in a tense match.

The teams will get a day off tomorrow – the first of the scheduled reserve days in the regatta – before returning to racing on Wednesday morning.

Day four results

Emirates Team New Zealand (NZ) beat Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland) by disqualification

Ineos Britannia (UK) beat Orient Express Racing Team (France) by 16sec

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy) beat Alinghi Red Bull Racing by 26sec

Emirates Team New Zealand beat American Magic (USA) by 29sec

Louis Vuitton Cup standings

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli 4-0

Ineos Britannia 3-1

American Magic 2-2

Orient Express Racing Team 1-3

Alinghi Red Bull Racing 0-4

Races featuring Team NZ (4-1) do not count towards the Louis Vuitton Cup standings

