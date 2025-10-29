Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America’s Cup: Team NZ cyclor Dougal Allan reflects on professional sporting career; relaunches Lake Hāwea Epic

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

David Blakey, Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Commodore, joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After a successful professional sporting career, Dougal Allan has taken the reins of the Lake Hāwea Epic. The two-time Coast To Coast and 2024 America’s Cup winner speaks to Christopher Reive about his professional career and why he’s taken over the March event.

In some ways, Dougal Allan is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save