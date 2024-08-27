So, what have we learned after the preliminary regatta?

The first three days and 12 races were predictable. It felt like we were watching a rerun of the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland three years ago.

Emirates Team New Zealand were dominating. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli was the best of the challengers by far. American Magic showed potential and was fast at times. Ineos Britannia was off the pace, with Sir Ben Ainslie trying to find more speed. It was all a bit deja vu and even boring, not a word any sports event wants attached to it.

But this America’s Cup sparked into life on day four.

Perhaps it was the change in conditions from the steady, predictable breezes and flat seas of the first three days to the patchy, shifty light breeze and confused sea state on the final day. Perhaps it was the teams winding up to better performances. Whatever the reason, this regatta got what it desperately needed.

Compelling sport needs unexpected outcomes and battles filled with drama, controversy and emotion. This creates the excitement that draws fans and spectators in.

In the first 12 races of this preliminary regatta, the leading boat at mark one led at every remaining mark and won easily. Breakdowns handed victories to opponents for just crossing the start line, adding to a yawn feast. I guess the midnight-2am racing (NZ time) doesn’t help.

Race 13 between the previously unbeaten Team New Zealand and American Magic changed all that.

The Kiwi team had been completely dominant in their first four races, fast and faultless, making it look easy.

They came off the start line looking comfortable and got the right side of the course as they had wanted. They split with the Americans, who went left.

Then the wind direction shifted to the left by 10 degrees and the Americans crossed comfortably ahead. Given prior form the Kiwis would have been expected to run down American Magic with superior boat speed, but this did not happen.

The co-helms of the American boat, Tom Slingsby and Paul Goodison, sailed a flawless race, positioning Patriot beautifully for the wind shifts, avoiding the snakes and climbing the ladders of the tricky unstable breeze. The Kiwis had no answer and fell further behind. Perhaps their jib choice was not optimal for the light breeze, but they were well beaten. This regatta had the unexpected performance it desperately needed.

The Americans showed the Kiwis could be beaten. Get a good start, sail the shifts well, make no mistakes and you can dominate the America’s Cup holders.

The next race also produced the unexpected with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s experienced dual helms, Jimmy Spithill and Francesco Bruni, cleaned out at the start by America’s Cup rookies Arnaud Psarofarghis and Nicholas Charbonnier aboard Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

The Swiss were aggressive in the pre-start and forced the Italians over the start early. The Italians compounded their error by not returning correctly. They eventually found their way back to win, but had to fight hard for it.

Race 15 had the French Orient Express Racing Team in front for a while after an unforced error from Ineos Britannia who also started prematurely, but the regatta’s least-experienced team made too many mistakes again and the British prevailed.

The final between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa was a beauty.

For the first time, the umpires came into play and the Italians were penalised three times. It cost them the win and the regatta, but they will not be concerned about that.

The Italian silver bullet looked really fast in the conditions and they continued to close up on the Kiwis despite the penalties. They will be pleased with that boat speed against Taihoro.

Summarising the preliminary racing, the Italians were most impressive. Team New Zealand won the regatta, but their dominance was overturned by the Americans in race 13 and they were handed the final by the three penalties against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

It’s only four days until the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series begins and all the teams have had to measure in their boats for the first round robin. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli is probably the only challenger who will hold any faster equipment back. Team New Zealand can also hold some of their best equipment back because the points don’t matter to them.

I expect the racing will become closer and the outcomes less predictable, especially if the wind and sea conditions change.

The regatta could do with some more personality and controversy, though. If we can just get Spithill and Slingsby to fire up with a few barbs, it will make this America’s Cup better still.