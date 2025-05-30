American Magic has already pulled the potential withdrawal lever, while Athena Racing and Ainslie are in the unusual position of being the Challenger of Record, but minus a financial backer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe slammed his own considerable wallet shut and departed the scene.

That’s where things maybe started to go amiss. The protocol’s establishment of an America’s Cup Partnership (ACP), with challenging teams having much more of a say in, and responsibility for, the format of the 38th Cup, its finances and future cycles, was put together when Ineos and Ratcliffe were still at the table – a partnership in which Ratcliffe was keenly interested. Now, however, yachting folk are hearing that the partnership agreement wanted by Alinghi and Athena will contain many provisions not envisaged by Team NZ, giving more power to the challengers.

Ainslie has not yet announced any financial backing to sustain his team, which is where some think Bertarelli is filling the vacuum – if not financially, then in trying to force Team NZ to accept the challengers’ wishes, a strategy underlined by the almost simultaneous critical statements by the British, Americans and Swiss yesterday.

It’s understood Ainslie has found another pot of gold, but his mystery backer wants to see a protocol that will help reward the many dollars being put in the pot. The same motive applies to Alinghi. Bertarelli is backed by Alinghi board member Brad Butterworth – a longtime rival (some would say enemy) of Team NZ boss Grant Dalton, and Alinghi’s infamous poaching of Team NZ sailors back in the day means the two teams are not close.

Last year, at the Barcelona America’s Cup, Butterworth told Stuff that Team NZ’s running of the regatta was “like a communist state”, with too much focus on money and not enough on a vision for the sport, nor on building a wiser partnership with the team.

The Team NZ protocol now provides for such a partnership. Alinghi have now publicly turned their attention to the implied wrongdoing of arranging a venue for the 38th Cup without consulting Athena and Ainslie: “They had no right to do so without first having agreed a protocol with the challenger of record, Athena Racing, who were not consulted on the host venue arrangements which critically impact all challenging teams with regards to cost and logistics.”

Team NZ have cried BS on that. They have a memorandum of understanding with the Challenger of Record saying they had to select and publish a venue within eight months of the final race in Barcelona – which they’ve done. It’s also nonsense that the protocol always comes before the venue announcement. It didn’t in San Francisco in 2013, nor in Auckland in 2021.

In my opinion, Alinghi’s and Athena’s protocol/venue backlash is just another way of pressuring Team NZ into giving them greater powers, confirmed by one of the two challengers not whinging about the protocol (Italy’s Luna Rossa being the other). A co-chief executive of the French challengers, Stephan Kandler, told Stuff that the British and Americans made their allegations to force rule changes in the protocol: “It’s the America’s Cup. Each team is trying to influence the future rules.”

To come into effect, the protocol must be endorsed by Ainslie and the Challenger of Record. To date, Athena hasn’t even signed and returned the Non-Disclosure Agreement necessary to be sent all the final details. Surely, if you’re unhappy about provisions in the protocol, you sign the NDA and then hammer it out with Team NZ.

Instead, the prospect of some form of legal action is becoming more likely. Some are picking that what the deed calls “mutual consent” between the defender and Challenger of Record may break down. If so, one possibility is a Deed of Gift (DoG) challenge – like that between Oracle and Alinghi in 2010, when Oracle’s superior giant catamaran dominated matters, taking the Cup off the Swiss.

That debacle began when Oracle boss Larry Ellison took exception to what he (and Team NZ) labelled an unacceptable, self-serving protocol from Alinghi in 2007. What followed was two-and-a-half years of legal action, won by Oracle who, after easily winning on the water, held the Cup until Team NZ relieved them of it in Bermuda in 2017.

That 2010 DoG challenge cost millions in legal costs alone; building monster catamarans for the one-off challenge raised the total bill to US$200 million, according to some estimates, a scenario no defender fancies.

Paul Lewis writes about rugby, cricket, league, football, yachting, golf, the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.