Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Sailing professor Mark Orams: What the hull do we have here? Breaking down the latest America's Cup boats

6 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Italian America's Cup challenger Luna Rossa launch their second boat in Auckland.
NZ Herald
By: Mark Orams Mark Orams

The 'Sailing professor' is NZME’s resident America’s Cup expert

Ugly can be fast - that's what we're finding out in this America's Cup.

The second generation AC75 yachts just launched by the Americans, British and Italians are not easy on the eye – at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.