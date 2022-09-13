Voyager 2022 media awards
Sailing: How the New Zealand SailGP team have turned fortunes around after rocky debut

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
The New Zealand SailGP Team has won two of the last three events. Photo: David Gray/SailGP.

In their debut season on the global foiling circuit last year, there was plenty of excitement and expectation around the New Zealand SailGP team's arrival to the competition.

A crew stacked with Olympians and America's

