Running for a cause: The man who ran the Auckland marathon barefoot

4 minutes to read
Ben Sinnamon completed the 30th Auckland Marathon anniversary barefoot. Photo / Supplied

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Almost 8500 runners competed in Sunday's Auckland Marathon – one of the last major events to sneak through before the latest Covid-19 restrictions came into force. Only one runner, though, completed the arduous 42km barefoot.

