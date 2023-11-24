OPINION

As the World Cup gradually fades from view and thoughts drift to the Scott Robertson All Blacks era, one lingering question hovers over next year’s rugby season. Of the traditional high-profile player exodus, who will be missed the most?

Robertson has several significant holes to fill in his first All Blacks team after New Zealand rugby farewelled eight servants - three distinguished centurions - following the World Cup campaign in France.

Those departures include blindside flanker Shannon Frizell (Toshiba), tighthead prop Nepo Laulala (Toulouse), hooker Dane Coles (Kubota), record-breaking locking pair Brodie Retallick (Kobe) and Sam Whitelock (Pau), halfback Aaron Smith (Toyota), first five-eighth Richie Mo’unga (Toshiba) and powerhouse wing Leicester Fainga’anuku (Toulon).

Sam Cane, Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea will also skip Super Rugby next year to play in Japan but are all expected to be available for Robertson’s maiden All Blacks squad.

Of the influential contingent leaving long-term Frizell is the closest to returning. Not imminently, though.

Frizell is understood to have signed a two-season contract in Japan to rule him out of the All Blacks for at least next year. He could, potentially, be lured back in the middle of the next World Cup cycle when he would be in his early 30s.

Shannon Frizell impressed on the blindside for the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

During the pool stages of the World Cup in France All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan made no secret of his frustrations with Frizell’s departure by suggesting he should never have been let go.

Ryan’s introduction last year sparked the best performances of Frizell’s career - propelling him to claim the rotational blindside role. The straight-talking forward’s mentor would clearly love to bring Frizell home.

“I think that could have been done better, to be honest,” Ryan said in Bordeaux. “I think sometimes that contracting stuff can be done a little bit better. I’m a big fan of Shannon. He’s got a lot of good tests in front of him for the All Blacks.”

The All Blacks do, however, have contenders in the form of Ethan Blackadder, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, and Akira Ioane to fill Frizell’s void.

The same is true at lock. While Retallick and Whitelock are irreplicable from an experience and leadership perspective, neither could endlessly sustain their status in the brutal test arena.

Scott Barrett – a leading candidate to assume the captaincy under Robertson – has been considered the All Blacks premier lock for the last 18 months. Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord and Patrick Tuipulotu offer second-row depth while Fabian Holland and Sam Darry are a nod to the next generation.

Laulala is a renowned scrummager but in Tyrel Lomax and Fletcher Newell the All Blacks are well placed with all-court tighthead props. So, too, with Codie Taylor carrying the hooking mantle and Samisoni Taukei’aho’s contrasting combative strengths applying pressure.

Leicester Fainga’anuku leaving at 24 years old is a body blow in that he is yet to reach his performance prime – yet New Zealand rarely cries out with a shortage of wingers.

Leicester Fainga'anuku will continue his career overseas next season. Photo / Getty Images

That leaves Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga contesting the most missed title of departing All Blacks.

Throughout his 11 years and 125 tests for the All Blacks Smith regularly set the standard for international halfbacks. With his speed, length and accuracy of pass Smith changed the mould for the All Blacks by allowing them to embrace relentless pace and width to their game.

Smith matured, too, by nurturing his body and honing his decision-making to upstage feted French superstar Antoine Dupont at the World Cup – even regaining his running game.

There was always, though, a natural culmination of Smith’s test career drawing to a close this year. Knowing he could not maintain his elite level forever the 35-year-old timed his run for the global showpiece. Thus, the moment to pass the baton has arrived.

Replacing Smith may take longer than many expect. You can’t buy his calm experience from the base.

Don’t fret, though. New Zealand boasts a crop of emerging halfbacks who will, in time, evolve into exceptional prospects. Cam Roigard’s dynamic running threat offers a compelling point of difference that must be harnessed now. Noah Hotham is the future of the Crusaders – as is Cortez Ratima for the Chiefs – while Finlay Christie’s nuggety defensive qualities were highly regarded during Ian Foster’s All Blacks tenure.

Comparisons to Smith’s sustained influence are fraught but Roigard and Hotham in particular seem set to battle for the nine jersey for many years to come.

Mo’unga sits in a different bracket entirely to the other All Blacks departures. He is in his pomp and has plenty more to give.

Richie Mo’unga and Aaron Smith celebrate a try. Photo / photosport.nz

In the last 18 months Mo’unga firmly established his presence as a genuine world-class playmaker – only to leave in his 29-year-old prime to cash in for the next three years in Japan. His exit is a profound loss.

After arriving at Toshiba this week he made comments that will send shivers down Robertson’s spine.

“I really can see myself playing here as long as I can until I retire,” Mo’unga told local media. “This isn’t a rest for me, it’s not a one-year thing. I’m fully involved and fully committed.”

Robertson, soon after his appointment to succeed Foster early this year, stated his keenness to explore selecting All Blacks from offshore. Such a prospect was eventually rebuffed by NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson but those comments were driven by a desire to retain Mo’unga’s talent.

Mo’unga is Robertson’s man. He’s referred to Mo’unga as the franchise quarterback at the Crusaders, with the notion that all plays run through him. Robertson gave Mo’unga the licence to run everything – and it produced rewards in the form of seven titles.

In the test arena, Mo’unga needed an extended period to find his feet but after being handed the reins at Ellis Park last year, he never looked back.

Now the All Blacks must effectively start again at first-five.

Damian McKenzie is the front-runner to assume the mantle but of his 47 tests, five have come in the No 10 jersey. Mo’unga’s slow burn development with the All Blacks points to the challenge of crafting a portfolio of qualities to thrive as a pivotal playmaker at the highest level where space and decision-making is severely compromised compared to Super Rugby’s free-flowing landscape.

Stephen Perofeta’s silky skills - his ability to challenge the line and create for others – needs to be included. Beauden Barrett’s yet-to-be-confirmed return following his latest six-month stint in Japan will add another experienced head long term. One test playmaker Josh Ioane is the only other genuine contender at this point - and he will struggle for game time at the Chiefs behind McKenzie.

While Barrett has started 56 of his 123 tests at first-five only one of those – against Scotland in Edinburgh – came in the last year after being cast exclusively at fullback for the All Blacks. Where Barrett sits in the Robertson regime remains to be seen.

If Robertson was granted one rugby Christmas wish, it would be bringing Mo’unga home.