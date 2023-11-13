With Richie Mo’unga heading abroad on a long-term deal and the details of Beauden Barrett’s situation still to be ironed out, the All Blacks are left with some boots to fill. Christopher Reive looks at some of 2024′s likely candidates.

Damian McKenzie - Chiefs

Barring the return of Beauden Barrett - maybe even if Barrett does return as an All Blacks-eligible player next year - it appears the No 10 jersey is McKenzie’s to lose. He’s the most experienced of those playing in New Zealand next year and has shown his progression at first five since returning from Japan. Everyone knows what he’s capable of when he’s given an inch of space, but in 2023 he showed the strength of game management with the Chiefs as well. He displayed his abilities when given the chance to start in the role against Argentina to open the Rugby Championship campaign this year, and should get his opportunity to take the reins fulltime next year.

Stephen Perofeta and Zarn Sullivan - Blues

Both players have been primarily deployed at fullback with Beauden Barrett holding down the No 10 jersey at the Blues. However, with Barrett playing in Japan and a new coach coming in, they’ll be competing to fill the Barrett void. Perofeta, 26, has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but has shown his abilities when healthy and earned three All Blacks caps - making him one of just four players among New Zealand teams whose primary position is first five to have All Blacks experience. Sullivan, 23, showed what he’s capable of at No 10 for Auckland during the NPC season and brings plenty of X-factor to the role. Both will be under the microscope in whichever role they play for the Blues.

Fergus Burke - Crusaders

Burke has served as a reliable understudy to Richie Mo’unga over the past few years for the Crusaders, and in 2023 showed his versatility when he was the fullback option when Will Jordan was unavailable. Next season should have been Burke’s opportunity for a true breakout campaign, however he’ll be a late starter after suffering an Achilles injury during the NPC. There is optimism he will be ready to go for the Crusaders midway through the season, and if he shows some decent form on return, the 24-year-old will have a good shot at reuniting with former coach Scott Robertson.

Brett Cameron - Hurricanes

If he can stay healthy, the one-test All Blacks could make a return to the international arena at least on a short-term basis if none of the next generation put their hands up immediately. Cameron led the Hurricanes around the paddock nicely when he wasn’t injured last year and is a known entity to incoming All Blacks coach Robertson, who coached Cameron at the Crusaders. He’ll have to fend off some of the younger guys in the squad for the starting role with the Hurricanes under new coach Clarke Laidlaw, but he should have his opportunities to make a case for himself.

Ruben Love - Hurricanes

If the All Blacks want to bring in a utility first five/fullback to build up for the future, Love might be the guy who gets a look. After some speculation about where the 22-year-old is best suited when he emerged on the scene, 2023 showed his best position is probably fullback as he was deployed there both for the Hurricanes and Wellington. Love can be impressive when he gets the ball in his hands and has a good kicking game, and could be the option to provide cover for likely starters McKenzie (first five) and Will Jordan (fullback) from the All Blacks bench.

Cam Millar - Highlanders

Perhaps 2024 is a bit early for Millar, but the 21-year-old should be on the radar for the future. From what he’s shown in his young Super Rugby Pacific career to date, he isn’t the type of first five that is going to dance through the line, but he is a more traditional playmaker who manages a game well. After getting some valuable experience for the Highlanders last season, he’s in a position to push for a big increase in game time next year following the departure of Mitch Hunt and Freddie Burns from the team. The Highlanders have brought in former Welsh international Rhys Patchell who, along with utility Sam Gilbert and rookie Ajay Faleafaga, could push for minutes at first five, but Millar will be one to watch when he gets his opportunities.

